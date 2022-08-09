Seven-year-old Charlotte Lindsey doesn’t like sitting still. Now that she has her first athletic blade, she won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Charlotte, a first grader at Goshen Creek Elementary in Springtown, was born without a fibula in her right leg, a congenital (at birth) condition called fibular hemimelia. She was also missing foot bones and only had a few toes.

Doctors did a Symes amputation and straightened her tibia in August 2016. Since then, she has gone through six casts and many trips to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

“Every year she ends up having to get a new prosthetic leg,” said Lacy Lindsey, Charlotte’s stepmom. “This year, she received her first athletic blade along with a walking leg to help her be competitive in sports.”

With her new athletic blade, Charlotte can begin taking part in adaptive sports, which includes anything from track and field events to basketball to swimming and more.

“She has always been competitive,” Lindsey said. “Watching the Olympics really sparked her interest and she said she wanted to do it, so we went for it.”

Charlotte began competing in track and field this past June. She and her family traveled to Edmond, Oklahoma, to compete in the University of Central Oklahoma Endeavor Games, one of the premier adaptive sports competition series in the U.S.

She received gold medals in the 20- and 60-meter dash for her class and age group, which qualified her for Junior Nationals in Westminster, Colorado.

Charlotte attended the Move United Junior Nationals in July where she once again took the gold for the 20-meter dash and set a personal best. In the 60-meter dash, she earned bronze and set another personal best.

Charlotte competed in the 20-meter dash and the 60-meter dash, setting her personal bests each time, said Lindsey.

Next year, Charlotte wants to expand her events to include swimming and field events like discus shotput, javelin and long jump. She’s also interested in trying wheelchair basketball in the off-season.

“I want to do everything,” said Charlotte.

Shelbi Vaughan Walley, an Azle resident who competed in discus at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will help Charlotte in training for her field events.

“I can’t wait,” Walley said. “I have always admired how Brandon (Charlotte’s dad) has pushed her to not limit herself. She is an inspiration to everyone. Although she’s so young, still I truly believe that if she sticks with it, she could go far in whatever sport it is that she decides to do.”

Brandon Lindsey is his daughter’s hero and a big believer in positive thinking. He tries to instill that into all that they do, especially when it comes to competing.

“If all Charlotte sees is positivity, she will spread positivity,” said Brandon. “It’d be lying if anybody ever told you that you don’t have a down day or a down moment. But the more you tell yourself that it’s going to be a good day, the more often you’re going to have good days… I believe positivity is contagious.

“We all know life is too short and you don’t ever get a refund on time no matter how fast you are. So, if you can make that time a positive one and have a positive impact on someone else, no one ever wants to return that. So, we set goals, smash goals, and repeat.”