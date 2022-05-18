SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

WOW! What a time was had at the ninth annual Senior Synergy Expo at the Will Rogers-Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall. Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley initiated this huge event with the help of many sponsors.

Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County was only one of the many booths available for attendees to check out. All areas of healthcare had representatives offering their services. Several workshops were available, offering educational opportunities as well.

The Azle Adult Activity Center was also represented for people wanting to know about what we have to offer. Located at 601 Southeast Parkway, in Ash Creek Park, you will find two new activities for your enjoyment.

For many years now (except when we were closed during the pandemic), there has been a bridge group meeting in room number four each Friday at 9 a.m. If you have wanted to learn how to play, now is your chance. Starting in June, a beginner’s class will be offered at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the same room. Please call the Azle Adult Activity Center at 817-444-0070 so we can put you in contact with Faith Lovell to learn the details. This will also give us an idea how many want to attend this class.

And now… for the news many have been waiting for. Starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 19, we will be offering exercises. These will be virtual classes led by Paul Eugene, an exciting and energetic certified personal trainer, fitness instructor, producer, inspirational speaker, and author. The first 25 minutes will be chair yoga, followed by 25 minutes of Disco Dance & Walk. Paul is an exciting and energetic leader. You won’t want to miss this opportunity.

While making your plans to come to our center, don’t forget we are serving delicious hot lunches Monday through Friday prepared in the kitchen of Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County. Please call by 9:30 a.m. the day before you plan to eat so we can reserve a meal for you.

Remember, we are located at 601 Southeast Parkway (in Ash Creek Park) here in Azle. You can call us at 817-444-0070 for any questions you have about these or any of our activities.