The Azle Adult Activity Center tries to bring fun, nutritious meals, and information to “seasoned adults.” This month we are excited to let you know we are planning two special events.

On Oct. 20, we will be carpooling to the Meals On Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County office in Haltom City, and then boarding a bus and going to the State Fair of Texas. Anyone 60 or older wanting to go is welcome to sign up. Thursdays are “Senior Day,” and the entry cost is only $5 each. Please don’t hesitate, as time is short and we must notify the MOW office on Monday, Oct. 10, of how many to expect. For further information, just call 817-444-0070.

