The Azle Adult Activity Center tries to bring fun, nutritious meals, and information to “seasoned adults.” This month we are excited to let you know we are planning two special events.
On Oct. 20, we will be carpooling to the Meals On Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County office in Haltom City, and then boarding a bus and going to the State Fair of Texas. Anyone 60 or older wanting to go is welcome to sign up. Thursdays are “Senior Day,” and the entry cost is only $5 each. Please don’t hesitate, as time is short and we must notify the MOW office on Monday, Oct. 10, of how many to expect. For further information, just call 817-444-0070.
The next big announcement is for women wishing to get a free mammogram. The Moncrief Cancer Institute mobile unit will be in our parking lot on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for screenings. For scheduling your appointment, call 817-288-9970 or go to moncrief.com/screening. We are located at 601 Southeast Parkway in Ash Creek Park.
There are three ways to see the October menu of our wonderfully nutritious meals that are offered Monday through Friday. You can call us at 817-319-0950, go to the city’s website at www.cityofazle.org or come by to see us. All meals follow the nutritional guidelines set forth by the Older Americans Act of America. They are offered for a suggested donation of $2 and must be ordered by 9:30 the morning before you want to eat.
Everyone is welcome to come see us and see what we have to offer. We open at 9 a.m. and no appointment is needed. We hope to see you soon.
