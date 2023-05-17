New staff, resources are welcomed with ribbon cutting ceremony
On Friday, May 5, Legacy Oaks of Azle celebrated the ribbon cutting for the opening of a Select Rehabilitation office within its facility. Life by Select Rehabilitation will offer LOOA residents a range of different options including physical, occupational and speech therapies. “It just makes it a little bit more convenient,” said Ryan Westby, a physical therapist. “In the community you’ve got independent living, assisted living, memory care, we can handle all of it. So, if anybody’s got issues from joint replacement surgery or you’ve got someone that’s maybe had a fall and you’ve got to get them back to where their balance is better so they can move around the community.”
