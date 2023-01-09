A new year began Sunday, but before we look ahead to 2023 and make resolutions, let’s look back. Here are the top stories of 2022:
Coronavirus continues to affect lives
The year began with Americans still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest variant, omicron, driving up cases. Area residents spent a lot of time in line at free COVID-19 testing sites across North Texas, with high demand causing several sites to close early for the day in early January when tests ran out. Azle had two testing sites. Also in January, the American Red Cross announced it was facing its largest blood shortage in over a decade. The Red Cross said it was a facing low donor turnout since the delta variant began spreading in August 2021.
Anger, confusion at polling sites
A worker shortage emerged at polling places during the March 1 primaries. There was a shortage of workers manning the polling places across the county and state were, leading to a lot of frustration as voters had to be turned away from their local voting sites to cast their ballots elsewhere. The Tarrant County Democratic Party suffered a large number of last-minute drop-offs of available election judges, said Allison Campolo, chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, as she said the party started the election period with 362 and then had more than 170 sudden dropouts, the News reported. But many people agreed to serve with little notice to help cover vacant locations. In Azle, Democratic voters were turned away at the two Tarrant County polling locations because of a lack of Democratic poll workers and election judges.
Gas prices surge
The price of gas moved past $4 in Azle in the first quarter of the year, as gas prices hit a 14-year high and reached an all-time record for average price per gallon, $4.33, for regular unleaded, according to AAA. Some places in Azle hit the $4 or more amount. The rise in gas prices was attributed to a number of factors, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which rattled markets, along with consumer demand and a number of energy business factors, such as lagging oil production. Along with super-high gas prices, local residents and Americas alike grappled with skyrocketing inflation, with the rate reaching a 40-year high during the year. The Community Caring Center, which provides food, experienced a significant increase in the number of people asking for assistance, with inflation playing a factor in the requests.
New police chief
Azle Police Department’s new police chief, Ben Hall, started in May. Former Chief Rick Pippins left the department in the fall of 2021, although his resignation didn’t take effect until Jan. 1. Since that point, the police department had an interim chief, Sid Fuller. Hall previously served as a commander of the criminal investigations division for the Round Rock Police Department.
Local elections
Derrick Nelson and Amy Estes won seats on the city council in May. Nelson defeated challenger Bill Jones for the Place 1 seat and Estes defeated incumbent David McClure in Place 2. Corey Wynns held the Place 1 seat but decided not to run again. McClure served on the council from 2012 to 2022 and died in November. Rouel Rothenberger, an incumbent, won his seat in the election and faced no challengers. For the Azle ISD board, Ray Lea, Jeremy May, Bill Lane and Jeff Edwards were elected to the board. Lea was new to the board, taking the Place 4 previously held by Shannon Hart. In other election news, in the city of Reno, Granville “Randy” Martin, Shelli Swift and Jeff Davis all won new terms. Martin died in August, and his Place 1 seat was filled by Jody Works in September.
New school receives name
Hilltop Elementary School received its name at the June Azle ISD board meeting, the News reported. Hilltop was the name selected because of the location of the school on a hill along FM 730 South. Groundwork for the new campus began at the end of May. The K-4 school is expected to be completed in time for classes this fall.
Drought affects July 4 activities
The ongoing drought caused dry conditions that helped trigger wildfires in the area during 2022, and Parker County Judge Pat Deen prompted to sign a Declaration of Local State of Disaster Due to Drought, which included a prohibition of the use or discharge of fireworks in Parker County. The Follow the Flag fireworks show in Azle was held July 4, as the judge’s order did not prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge, and the order did not affect local public fireworks shows.
School year begins with focus on safety
Azle ISD begin the 2022-23 school year with a focus on safety as more police officers were hired to cover campuses and measures to tighten control of access were given particular scrutiny, such any visitors or vendors to AISD schools being required to undergo a “rapid background check” with their photo ID and then given a visitor ID to wear the ID inside the building. This process has been ongoing for a few years, said Azle ISD Police Chief Darren Brockway, in a News story. New measures in the Azle ISD included no exterior doors being propped open, and all classroom doors will remain closed and locked during class times. “We are really doing nothing new other than making sure existing procedures are being followed and not allowing complacency to sneak in,” Brockway said in an Aug. 17 story.
Splash pad opens in Azle
The long-awaited splash pad, after some delays in receiving equipment, opened in early September at Central Park. It is user-activated and located next to the restroom building. A survey conducted in 2016 showed a desire by residents to have a splash pad, the News reported in January. The splash pad – the first for Azle – had been ranked as one of the top three park priorities by residents.
Servolution hits milestone
Servolution Network’s Good Neighbors fall blitz was held in mid-October, with the event hitting a milestone when Servolution completed its 200th home renovation. The Good Neighbors program helps revitalize the homes of veterans, elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged people. This can include projects like repairing and replacing roofs, porches and floors, and fixing plumbing and electrical issues. Blitzes are done twice a year — spring and fall — and typically work with 10 to 15 homes for each event. Servolution held its first-ever gala in October, and the event was deemed a big success by Servolution leaders.
Disincorporation in Reno
A movement to disincorporate the city of Reno ran into a legal fight this fall when the Reno council approved hiring Messer, Fort and McDonald, PLLC to be its legal counsel after the city reviewed signatures for an election to be called and then invalidated enough signatures so that the number of valid ones dropped below the required 400 number, according to a lawsuit filed by Reno residents Eric Hunter, Joy Jenkins and Jennifer Vogle, as reported by the News. The city explained that faulty signatures occurred because residents had moved from the city after signing the petition, the same person signed for all household members and some signatures were illegible, the News reported in November. The case is pending.
School bond committee meets
The Azle ISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee met several times in the fall to discuss improvements and renovations to school buildings. The committee began meeting in the spring and will continue to meet in the early part of 2023. A school bond could be called in May or November, with November looking like the safer bet. Based on information shared at a recent meeting, the committee does not support plans to renovate Azle Junior High School, so the district would have to look at the possibility of constructing a new AJHS. A new junior high school, with athletic facilities, would cost in the $125-150 million range, said Matt Adams, AISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations. The committee also prefers a model of fewer transitions in the structure of school grades, with K-5 in one campus, sixth through eight in another campus setup and then the current 9-12 high school model.
Streets see sediment slippage after periods of moisture
Residents near two housing developments – Azle Grove (Lennar Homes) and Lakeview Heights (Lackland Holdings) – have seen muddy streets after dirt from the new developments slipped into the nearby roadways in the second half of the year. These events occurred after rainfall. Lackland is the main developer the city is having trouble with as far as sediment slippage. Residents voiced concerns with the city, and a representative from an engineering company associated with Lakeview Heights development appeared at Azle council meetings to discuss what his company was doing to deal with the problem.
