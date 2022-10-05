Azle Fill the Pantry carts.JPG

Azle ISD’s Community Based Vocational Instruction program wants to spread its reach into the community.

CBVI offers opportunities for special needs students and prepares them for the world of employment as they receive real-world work experience with Azle businesses. The program involves students who are 18 and older and are on an individual education plan.

Azle Fill the Pantry shelf.JPG

