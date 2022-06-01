Azle ISD leaders will explore what if any new safety measures could be put in place after the school shooting last week in Uvalde.

AISD Superintendent Todd Smith and AISD Chief of Police Darren Brockway discussed school safety late last week, a few days after the horrific events in Uvalde, where 19 elementary school children and two teachers were killed, and many others were injured.

Azle PD increased patrols around campuses the day after the shooting in Uvalde, Smith said. Last day of classes was May 25. Smith said thoughts and prayers from the district are being extended to the Uvalde community.

The Azle school district does not arm staffers on its campuses.

“The board and I have been in some discussions about safety,” Smith said. “We’ve got two board meetings scheduled for June, with one being a board workshop and one being our regular June board meeting, and safety will be discussed at each one.”

Currently, certified peace officers are the only individuals who carry firearms on campus, Smith said. He noted there exist a couple of options for arming others on campuses, such as the Guardian and School Marshal programs, which are two programs that the district can legally implement.

“I think the Guardian program probably fits more of what we’d be looking for versus a School Marshal program,” Smith said.

When asked why campuses were not armed here, Smith said these kinds of programs were installed in more rural areas, where there was typically a 15-30 minute response time from police. Smith said leaders here always thought Azle PD could get to a scene quickly and that other law enforcement agencies could provide immediate backup.

Brockway said the longest response for an officer to go from one school to another, in an emergency situation, is seven minutes, and that’s from Silver Creek Elementary to Eagle Heights Elementary.

“Especially running lights and siren,” Brockway said.

With those campuses on the outlying parts of the district, law enforcement from Azle ISD and different agencies can be at a campus in mere minutes during an emergency.

The school district has five school resource officers – four officers and a sergeant, Chance Kidd. The high school has two SROs at the high school campus, and one officer works for AISD and teaches the criminal justice curriculum, Brockway said.

“So, at the high school on a normal given day, we should have three armed peace officers,” Smith said, noting one is teaching class and two are assigned there.

Smith said the district went to five SROs two years ago, and those numbers climbed steadily in previous years. The two junior high schools each have a full-time SRO.

“And they follow the feeder patterns of those schools,” Smith said, explaining, for example, that Forte covers Hoover, Liberty and Cross Timbers elementary campuses. The SRO can’t be at the three campuses at one time. Brockway also can regularly visit campuses.

With the combo of five SROs, through the city of Azle, and the two Azle ISD police department officers, with the chief being one of those individuals, there are seven armed officers within Azle ISD, Smith said.

“Now that’s among 12 campuses,” Smith said.

Kidd and Brockway rotate through the elementary campuses.

As a result of the 2016 bond, school campuses have controlled access to visitors, and each campus has controlled vestibules, Smith said. Prior to COVID-19, the district required teachers to keep their doors locked.

“We got away from it a little bit – (but) we still encourage it,” Smith said. “But we got away from it a little bit during COVID when the whole (directive) was ventilation, and so we wanted our teachers to be able to open their doors during COVID. We are going to go back to requiring all classrooms to remain locked for next school year.”

Campus leaders ensure that doors are not propped opened, and Brockway and SROs are always checking doors when there are on campuses.

“When a door on any of our campuses is propped open for more than two minutes, an alert is sent to the campus principal alerting them that a door is either propped open or is otherwise unsecured,” Brockway said later in an email.

The district will continue to emphasize monitoring the mental health aspect of students, and all counselors are mindful of mental health, Smith said.

“All of our counselors, Chief Brockway (and) our campus admin have been through threat assessment training,” Smith said. ”We have threat assessment teams on our campuses.”

Brockway said students “do a pretty good job about reporting any disturbing behavior, especially through the anonymous reporting system we have through the district. It’s very easy to do.” Smith said there’s a focus among staff to get to know their students and to look for any red flags. It’s about building relationships with students.

Regarding campuses, a term being used now is hardening, Brockway said.

“All of our campuses are what we call hard campuses, according to industry standard as it stands today,” he said.

Schools have a double-entry system that requires people to be buzzed in twice – once to get into the building itself and then another time to access various compartments of the building itself, such as classrooms.

As far as what happens with any additional security measures, Brockway said all options are on the table, and the choices made will best fit the needs of the district.