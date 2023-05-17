AZ Sanctuary city council.JPG

Pictured, from left, are Mark Sommers, Dana Fohl, Mike Willbur, Gil Valdez, Robert Gunter, and Mayor Megg Galloway.

 ZACH FREEMAN

Mayor Megg Galloway, who is planning on passing on the torch, welcomed new aldermen and alderwomen during a May 9 meeting

