Mayor Megg Galloway, who is planning on passing on the torch, welcomed new aldermen and alderwomen during a May 9 meeting
Sanctuary welcomes new city council members
Alan and Stella Novikoff of Azle celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. The couple has been blessed with three children and three grandchildren throughout their years together.
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
