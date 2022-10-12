The Azle Rotary Club at its Oct. 6 meeting honored four Azle High School students as seniors of the month for October.
Diana Garcia, Barak Geary, Phoebe Mosley and Charles Westrup were recognized at the meeting.
Garcia, who is ranked eighth in the class of 361 with a grade-point average of 103.6, said her first college preference would be Yale, the Ivy League school in New Haven, Conn. She also has interest in Stanford, the University of Texas at Austin and Oklahoma State University, the last two of which she has been accepted to.
She said her dream has always been to attend Yale.
“I went to my very first college fair in first grade, and all our teachers told us to pick a flag,” she said, referring to a flag with a college name on it. “Yale had a dog for a mascot, it’s blue and it starts with a Y, so I thought it was just the most unique school there could ever be. I took a flag and I put it in my room and it’s still there. I look at it every day. That is my absolute goal ever since I was little.”
Law, criminal psychology and government are three fields she is considering. Garcia is a national champion baton twirler. She has been twirling since she was 11 years old, and she said it’s one of her favorite activities. At AHS, she has participated in cross-country, marching band, speech and debate, and solo and ensemble.
Mosley, who is ranked 10th in the class and has a GPA of 103.45, is interested in attending the University of North Texas, Marshall University or Texas A&M University. College majors she will consider are aerospace engineering, sports medicine and real estate. She participates in swimming at AHS and owns seven of the 11 records at the school and hopes she can claim an eighth at a swim meet this week.
“One of the records is coach (Amy) Estes’ and it’s like 36 years old, so I think we’re trying to see if we can break that this year, which is really hard because she was really fast,” she said.
Her other activities at AHS have included National Honor Society and student council, and she is the senior class president this year.
Westrup, who ranks 16th in the class and has a GPA of 102, will attend Texas Tech University and major in finance or something in the business category. His two sisters attended Tech, as did his grandparents. He ranks in the top 10% of the class and is a four-year varsity wrestler. He has participated in jazz band (tenor saxophone) and was a yearbook photographer. Outside of school, he’s involved in the martial arts, both karate and jiujitsu.
“Ever since I picked up my saxophone, I really loved music,” he said, explaining his interest in the field. “And so, from then on, it was drums and piano and guitar. And I’m not very good at any of them. However, I can play them all and I understand music and it’s something I’d love to get better at.”
A special hobby he has is that he and his father are currently working on restoring a 1968 Chevy C-10 short bed, and he said it’s been a five-year project now and something he enjoys.
Geary, who is ranked 13th in the class and has a GPA of 103.04, is considering UT-Austin, UNT and the University of Texas at Dallas. UT-Austin is his “dream school,” he said, but he said UNT and UTD might work out better, as he said he would like to continue his cross-country career after high school and UTD might be a place where he could run. He will graduate with 30 hours of college credits by the time he graduates because of the advanced placement and honors courses he has taken at AHS.
He has been in cross country all four years and hopes the team returns to the regional meet this year and that he hopes to return to the state meet as an individual this year. He is the AHS drama department vice president.
In college, he hopes to major in social work, and Geary has been involved in Our Father’s Children, a nonprofit organization that helps children who are or have been in the foster care system. In an information sheet in which he shared more about his background, he discussed his work with Our Father’s Children.
“My work as a teen helper has shown me the difference of what love and support can make in the lives of children from hard places,” he wrote. “This sentiment extends beyond children to all people. Essentially, my work with OFC has taught me compassion and has given me a heart for those in need.”
