Once a month the Azle Rotary Club honors four deserving Azle students who show exemplary potential. This honor not only serves as a recognition of their abilities, but also highlights their potential for the future. This month the Rotary Club honors four students from Azle High — Karlee Locke, Ellie Garcia, Luke McLaughlin, and Bradan Murray. Each student was presented by the principal of Azle High, Mr. Nate Driver, and all were accompanied by their loving parents.
Karlee Locke has kept a consistent straight-A career song with being a successful student athlete in her time at Azle High School. She played basketball and volleyball all through her high school career. She also dedicated a large portion of her precious time to special needs children, along with volunteering for the NHS by helping in food kitchens. She also works with her twin sister to upkeep neighborhood gardens. AHS Principal Nate Driver said that Locke is “a very wonderful student athlete, very committed to academics but sports as well.” Locke plans to attend Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas to study physical theory and sports medicine.
Elli Garcia has been a long-time member of the music community. Along with her impressive GPA of 4.0. While attending Azle High School she has been dedicated to the band in all forms from marching to concert hall performance. She has been a section leader for the previous two years. “that (band) was an every day commitment,” she said, “Every day after school we had band rehearsal till 8 o’clock, go home, sleep and do it all over again.”
Garcia thanked her art teacher, Mrs. Shepherd for always providing a safe and encouraging environment to thrive in. Garcia has been accepted to Tarrant County Community College where she plans to study radiology for her associate degree, then she plans to transfer to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, where she will work for her bachelor’s degree.
Luke McLaughlin is an engineer in training, someone who will help build the future. He has spent his time in Azle High working in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) classes all four years. He has spent the last two years in the robotics classes, which are only offered to upper classmen, and since his freshman year he has been on the drone team.
“I wasn’t supposed to be on (the team),” McLaughlin said, “but they let me on and stay because I just show up to meetings and see if there is anything I can help with.” McLaughlin received his 107 drone pilots license this year, and said, “so now I can make money flying drones.” He has been accepted to Texas Tech University in Lubbock where he will study mechanical engineering.
Bradan Murray embodies the spirited attitude of Azle, and has helped spread it to everyone. While attending Azle High School, Murray was on the cheer squad, his senior year he worked as the cheer captain. This year the squad won the Class 4A NCAA regionals. He has also been a football player and breaking records as a powerlifter. All of this came while he was staying in the top 10% of his peers. Of course, like any dedicated student athlete, Murray has also had to contend with the injuries and surgeries that can accompany such a hard lifestyle. “I have always stayed strong during tough times,” he said. After graduation, He plans to get his associate degree for Nuclear Medicine Tech at Tarrant County Community College.
These students have shown that their dedication and determination to see their goals manifest during their time in school. Armed with their obvious good character and strong wills, Azle can expect a great future from these exceptional young students who embody the longtime motto of the Rotary Club — ‘Service Above Self.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.