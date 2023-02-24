Once a month the Azle Rotary Club honors four deserving Azle students who show exemplary potential. This honor not only serves as a recognition of their abilities, but also highlights their potential for the future. This month the Rotary Club honors four students from Azle High — Karlee Locke, Ellie Garcia, Luke McLaughlin, and Bradan Murray. Each student was presented by the principal of Azle High, Mr. Nate Driver, and all were accompanied by their loving parents.

Karlee Locke has kept a consistent straight-A career song with being a successful student athlete in her time at Azle High School. She played basketball and volleyball all through her high school career. She also dedicated a large portion of her precious time to special needs children, along with volunteering for the NHS by helping in food kitchens. She also works with her twin sister to upkeep neighborhood gardens. AHS Principal Nate Driver said that Locke is “a very wonderful student athlete, very committed to academics but sports as well.” Locke plans to attend Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas to study physical theory and sports medicine.

