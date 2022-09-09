Classes began in Azle ISD three weeks ago, and the Azle Rotary Club last week recognized four Azle High School students as the club’s Seniors of the Month for September.

Kayla Cockerline, Trey Thornton, Austin Tong and Eva Zohne are the honored seniors for September. Rotary Club, which meets each Thursday at noon, spotlighted the seniors on Sept. 1. Each senior is ranked in the top 10 at AHS.

At the meeting, AHS principal Nate Driver introduced each senior to the group, and then each student answered some questions and discussed their current activities, lives and plans after high school.

Zohne, ranked fourth in the class with a grade point average of 104.95, said she is interested in a career in forensic serology.

“It’s finding, like, forensic evidence for body parts, blood, sweat,” she said, noting that it can be evidence at a crime scene.

After high school, she wants to attend Tarrant County College and then move on to Sam Houston State University because that school has its own forensics building on campus, where she can study criminal justice to help her in the future.

At AHS, she is involved in theater, in which she works as the props master or in the props crew. She also participates in the Gay Straight Alliance, for which she is treasurer for the club.

Outside of school, she has been a community volunteer at certain points – Tarrant County Food Bank and the Azle Municipal Building – and as far as her hobbies, one activity she likes, when she has the energy and time, is baking. She used to be in the band and played the trombone.

Cockerline is ranked seventh in the class and has a current GPA of 104.13. At AHS, she is the head drum major for the Marching Green Pride and is in the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she said on her data sheet from the school that, she likes playing the clarinet, reading, “going to PetSmart to see the cats,” hiking and antique shopping.

After high school, she is interested in majoring in chemical engineering and would like to attend University of Texas at Austin. With her chemical engineering degree, she said she will leave her “options pretty open.” She also has an interest in analytical chemistry.

“And then obviously, being in band, I have an interest in music and that could possibly extend through college and even as a major, as a career,” she said, adding that she will keep her options open and then will see what she enjoys once she gets into college. On her data sheet, she said she’s faced a lot of hardship in life but said band and subjects like chemistry have given her “an immense sense of purpose and great enjoyment, especially band.”

Band is something she has grown more passionate about throughout the years.

“I just love the environment of band, of wanting to get better at something consistently throughout so many years, and you get to know a lot of people in that environment and get really close to them,” she told Rotarians.

Tong is ranked second in the class and his GPA is 105.9. His love of college football has influenced his choice of college, as he said he has liked TCU growing up and the Fort Worth school is high on his list. UT and Rice also make his list, and he said that a school’s academic background is important to him.

He remains undecided at this point as to what he wants to study, but said chemical engineering is one option.

“I’ve always been big into science and math, and I’ve been pretty good at it,” he said.

He said he would like to explore connecting those disciplines to history because he likes history and traveling the world. His data sheet said he has visited 49 countries.

At school, he participates in The Swarm, the student section at football games, and is involved in NHS and the robotics team. Besides traveling and history, he has an interest in hockey and architecture, and he has volunteered in the community, including for Community Caring Center.

Thornton is ranked fifth in the senior class and has a GPA of 104.7. He would like to major in psychology and pursue work in counseling psychology one day.

“Personally, I’m a conversationalist and I love helping people and I love talking to people,” he said. “I’m looking at programs with a bachelor of arts in psychology and then I’m hoping to get my master’s and doctorate.”

He said is looking at Texas A&M University for its Bachelor of Arts in psychology program as of now and then said he is probably looking to transfer to either Baylor or Texas Woman’s University for their counseling psychology program. He said he also wants to probably explore a creative writing minor or “some sort of theater on the side as well. Love my arts.”

At AHS, he is head manager of the Improv troupe, vice president of the Interact group, a vocalist in the jazz combination club, senior social representative for the drama department and plays marimba in the band. He also is a member of NHS and treasurer of the debate club.

In another creative endeavor, he enjoys writing poetry and short stories.

“I’m hoping to self-publish something before I graduate – that’s the goal, to hold something in my hand,” he said.