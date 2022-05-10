The Azle Rotary Club on May 5 honored five Azle High School students as the seniors of the month for May.

Those students were Madelynn Fruge, Giovanni Juarez, Brooke Schocke, Jhonathan Carmane and Arie-Ana DeMoss.

Fruge has a grade point average of 101.36 and is ranked 34 in class of 377. She plans to attend Tarleton State University and major in business administration. She has earned straight A’s since she started school. She is certified in her CTE classes and is in all the honors classes that the school provides. She also is in dual credit to earn college hours.

She sees herself as personable, devoted and independent, and she likes to put others before herself.

“I always save room to make sure I’m OK, and I like to make sure that I’m getting everything I need to prove myself to me and to my parents and family and friends,” she said.

Fruge has been in National Honor Society since her sophomore year and was yearbook editor for two years. Her other organizations include AP Ambassadors, student council and PALs.

Juarez has a GPA of 97.14 and is ranked 75. He plans to attend Tarleton State and will major in pre-vet/animal science and minor in environmental science. After attending the school, he will transfer to Texas A&M University. He wants to be an aquatic veterinarian.

As far as personal accomplishments he’s most proud of, he said his favorite accomplishment would be overcoming Type I diabetes, a condition he has had since he was 13. He’s also proud of his 15 AP classes and four on-ramps classes since he has been in high school.

He loves reading and writing, and said he is “hard-wired to write.” His activities at AHS were track and cross-country, and he was on varsity in both sports. He told Rotarians about his personality at home and school are different.

“At home, I feel like I can be myself; I can do things that I don’t think I would ever think of doing at school,” he said, noting how he is more comfortable showing his emotions at home.

Schocke has a GPA of 96.55 and is ranked 82. She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and double major in musical theater and history and minor in communications. She would like to be a history professor and perform in local theater shows.

Her activities include student council, student body vice president, senior class vice president, student leadership member and AP Ambassadors president. She has been NHS secretary and been involved in PALs, school spirit squad, drama/theater, cross-country, track, swimming, Interact and drill team. For her community service, she founded A Hero’s Dream, a veterans 501(c)(3). The latest project for that group centered on creating a historical and educational display at AHS highlighting a piece of the USS Arizona that was destroyed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. A recent ceremony was held at the school.

“We had three people with personal ties to people who were at Pearl Harbor that came and spoke, and then we even had three World War II veterans that showed up, too,” she said.

In addition to her love for musical theater, she also enjoys participating in pageants and is the current Miss Texas for National America Miss. She also is a lifeguard at Splash Dayz in White Settlement and is CPR certified.

DeMoss has a GPA of 101.27 and is ranked 35. She will attend TCU and will major in political science and probably minor in finance. She is on a pre-law track and after TCU, she plans to attend UT Law School to become a defense attorney.

She has been on the A honor roll since elementary school and is involved with NHS. She moved around a lot in her life, and she is glad that she has been able to make friends during the moves, as school has been the stability in her life. She appreciates the influence of teacher Tenille Williams, whom she met her freshman year at AHS.

“I was like really nervous and she helped me make a lot of my friends,” she said.

Her activities are cheerleading, AP Ambassadors, student council, PALs and the COOL Program. She has taken many onramps and AP courses.

Carmane has a GPA of 95.61 and is ranked 100. He is currently wait-listed at the University of North Texas for the school’s music program. He is enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and will be leaving Aug. 1. He plans on being in the reserves. He will spend six years as a reservist and then two years after that he could go back. He plans to earn a degree in music education and become a teacher one day.

His largest personal accomplishment was enlisting in the Marine Corps, explaining he has wanted to be in the military since he was 8 years old but was not sure which branch.

Carmane participated in band, track and cross-country at AHS. He plays several musical instruments.

“If it has strings on it, I can play it,” he said.