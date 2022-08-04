Editor’s note: Ninth in a series of stories on jobs people perform in Azle.

Chuck Weiss fits the definition of someone who can fill in in a pinch.

Weiss, director of transportation with Azle ISD, can drive buses, as he has that experience during his career in working in the transportation department. But as director of the department, you’re more likely these days to see him oversee around 60 drivers in the department. The entire transportation department has about 70 staffers overall.

“At any given time, when you’ve got 60 drivers here, there’s days we have eight drivers call in sick the same day,” he said, adding he and other employees substitute for absent drivers.

He said the most enjoyable part of his job are coworkers and meeting people around Azle.

“I love my drivers – they’re awesome people,” he said. “We have a lot of fun in here.”

Big Country beginnings

He was born in Cross Plains, located southeast of Abilene, where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1987. He attended Tarleton State University but left after one year to move up to Azle to be close to friends. (‘Big Country’ refers to the counties in and around Abilene.)

While college wasn’t something he wanted to pursue, he did want to learn a trade where eventually he could start his own business.

He went to work for Midair Heat and Air shortly after moving here and attended night classes for two years at Tarrant County College (South Campus) to receive his HVAC contractor’s license. At the time Azle ISD was having a hard time keeping up with its AC and heating units with just the two guys they had on staff, Weiss said, so he and others contracted with Azle ISD quite often in the summers, helping to keep everything running.

Weiss came to work for Azle ISD as an HVAC technician in 1999. He conducted that kind of work from 1999-2014, maintaining equipment for each campus. Around 2004-2005, he started driving buses in the afternoons.

“They needed drivers real bad, so I became a bus driver for extra money, part time,” he said.

In 2002, his daughter was born, and he said he found himself working every night on side work and not spending time with his family. So he decided to get a bus license and drive a bus for extra money, so he could be home every evening to be with his family and start weaning off the side work.

Then In 2014, he applied for the maintenance foreman position with Azle ISD and got the job. But, he said, the job did not “feel right” for some reason, so he went to district officials and told them he didn’t think this was the right fit. Weiss knew they would be hiring a new assistant director job in transportation real soon and he thought it would be a good fit because he had been driving a bus as a sub for about 10 years, knew all of the routes and was close to all the drivers and just understood the daily tasks involved.

Then Azle Superintendent Ray Lea and Todd Smith, who was then the director of student services, sent Weiss to business management and transportation classes and he soon got the job as assistant director. He was the assistant director from 2014 to 2021, and he has been the director for a little over a year.

“It’s challenging, big time,” he said about his job, adding, though, it’s “a very rewarding job.”

Weiss oversees a budget in addition to managing drivers and dealing with discipline issues with students.

Bus drivers work 25 hours a week, but they enjoy full-time status in that they receive benefits, insurance, teachers’ retirement and 10 personal days. Bus drivers must possess a class B CDL with a school bus and passenger endorsements on top of the CDL.

Coaches who drive buses must be CDL-licensed to transport teams to games.

Days begin early

Weiss’s day during the school year begins at 5:30 a.m., and when he arrives, he checks voicemails. Drivers show up at 5:45-6 a.m. Buses roll out no later than 6 a.m.

“A typical morning for me is just getting buses on the road, taking lots of phone calls in the morning from parents,” he said. “The busiest time of the day for us is in the afternoon when the buses are running, for sure.”

If a bus driver is sick and can’t work, he or she must call no later than 5:30 a.m. to advise staff. By 8:30 a.m., the drivers have arrived back at the AISD transportation office from the morning route. They clock out and then come back at 2:30 p.m., clock in at 3 p.m. and then perform their afternoon routes. Parents may download an app that will give them all the bus information for their children, Weiss said.

Drivers don’t pick up students at a door. Students are picked up at neutral stops, such as a corner stop or in between houses.

“We don’t have an elementary kid walk any more than, say, 3/10 of a mile – that’s the furthest we normally ask elementary kids to walk,” Weiss said.

Now, if a student is late getting to a bus and the driver does not see him or her, then the driver has to depart. Weiss said he receives a call each day from a parent whose child just missed getting on the bus.

“We ask that you be there five to 10 minutes early every day – that’s what we ask, that’s what we put on our website and the handbook,” Weiss said.

Now, if a parent calls the transportation department shortly after the bus leaves and the child has missed it, the bus driver will swing back by and pick up the student, but if the bus is across town, then the parent has to figure out getting a ride for the child, Weiss said.

Azle ISD has 51 routes daily and they all double-run, meaning that they cover elementary and secondary routes.

“We drive around roughly 3,500 miles a day – that’s what we put on our fleet,” Weiss said. The district transports over 3,000-plus kids a day.

The district just purchased 12 new buses, and when they arrive, Azle ISD will have 70 buses total, Weiss said. Some new buses with Azle branding (logos) – eight in all – for athletics and band have been purchased.

Licensing, training and traffic

Weiss said it takes about five to six weeks to complete a CDL.

“Once you’re fully licensed and we have you trained, then whatever open route I have is the one you’ll get,” he said.

He said the district has extra drivers – or cover drivers - who are available in case someone calls in sick.

“We actually travel over a half million miles annually on buses in Azle,” he said, noting it’s a little over 600,000 miles. Three mechanics work on buses. One of those mechanics is Weiss’s assistant director, Vaughn Santo, and the other two mechanics are full-time mechanics. Weiss and the department’s mechanics are on call 24-7.

Bus drivers receive safety training and learn to how work with children. Each discipline case with a child comes to Weiss, and he will call parents about any issues with children. He works with assistant principals on disciplining children, which is a particularly challenging aspect of his job.

Each bus has five cameras and a dash cam.

“We have six video cameras in every bus,” he said.

Average number of students on a bus is 35, Weiss said.

“We try not to haul any more than 50 on any bus just because it’s too crowded,” he said. “And when it’s full, the discipline gets worse. The fuller it is, the worse the discipline is on the bus.”

Another challenge – the biggest challenge, Weiss said – is traffic.

“We just noticed within this past school year that it was so much worse than it used to be,” he said.

The district is hiring bus drivers, and the pay has risen from $16 an hour, starting with no experience, to $19 an hour with no experience. Drivers are guaranteed five hours a day, which is 25 hours a week, and drivers can seek extra pay through driving for field trips. Most drivers are retirees, Weiss said.

For more information on joining the district as a bus driver, call 817-444-1322.