Sunshine Lawrence

All proceeds from Pigstock are going toward Sunshine Lawrence’s medical expenses

 COURTESY OF SUNSHINE LAWRENCE

Yearly Azle music festival raising funds for cancer treatments

On April 1, Pigstock XIV will be held at 360 Baughman Hill Rd. in Azle. A day of live music, barbecue and all-around fun can be had for a $10 admission fee or $40 for a car full of four or more. All proceeds from the event will go toward the medical bills of Sunshine Lawrence, a 29-year-old woman from Azle who is battling stage four breast cancer.

