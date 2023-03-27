Yearly Azle music festival raising funds for cancer treatments
On April 1, Pigstock XIV will be held at 360 Baughman Hill Rd. in Azle. A day of live music, barbecue and all-around fun can be had for a $10 admission fee or $40 for a car full of four or more. All proceeds from the event will go toward the medical bills of Sunshine Lawrence, a 29-year-old woman from Azle who is battling stage four breast cancer.
Gates are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., live music starts at 1:30 p.m., with the last act scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m., and camping spaces are available for overnight guests. Alcohol is permitted but will not be provided. Several food options, including snow cones, will be available to purchase. A number of local Azle businesses have sponsored the event and Phoenix Motorcycle Club will be providing security and can shuttle guests to their cars. More information can be found on the Pigstock 14 Facebook events page.
For Pigstock organizers and guests alike, local connections and community are vital to keeping the community going every year.
“Azle is still a small town to those who have lived here our whole lives,” said Kimberly Abels Walker, the Facebook event host and coordinator of Pigstock’s bake sale. “Sunshine is the daughter of my best friends Scott and Virginia Hicks. Scott and I graduated from Azle High School in 1984. Dave Kofford (the property owner) asked if I knew of someone who needed help this year and I suggested Sunshine. Azle is my hometown, and the community is my family and in times of need, our community has always came together and got the job done. I know in my heart and soul that love, kindness, and support lives in Azle, Texas.”
“We want you to come out and rock with us,” said Kimberly Abels Walker. “Pigstock rocks for a cause! Just to sit back and take it all in is so touching. The bands that rock their all to help someone or a local organization here in Azle. The amazing sponsors and community, hundreds of friends and families that come together to rock for a good cause.”
Sunshine Lawrence is extremely appreciative of the help and support that she’s been given through her treatment. “Kimberly has been a doll through all of this,” said Lawrence. ”She is going above and beyond with the support. I’m very grateful for her. It’s amazing to me how much people have come together for it and I really am thankful. It’s beyond what I expected.”
Lawrence, who was diagnosed on Dec. 5, credits UT Southwestern and her support system for giving her the strength to keep fighting. “My friends and family definitely help me and give me the encouragement to keep moving forward,” Lawrence said. “A lot of my family is coming down, my mom is going to be there. I think my grandpa is going to come into town from Austin.”
Lawrence hopes to attend Pigstock, but is scheduled for a chemotherapy session two days prior.
“We’re thinking about renting an RV so that I can lay down if I need to, but it’s definitely going to depend on how I feel. I would love to be there.”
Lawrence hopes that her story helps young women stay aware that breast cancer can happen at any age. “I really hope that it reaches other girls and they think to get checked a littler earlier than they might think they should,” said Lawrence. “Anyone going through it, I would suggest don’t hold yourself up in the house, communication and being outside with people helps with the depression that comes with it.
“It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. But I have too much to live for and I don’t want to give up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.