A local cowboy who became the world champion bull rider in 1997 will be inducted into the Professional Bull Riders Hall of Fame.

Scott Mendes, who founded Western Harvest Ministries in Weatherford, will be inducted on May 14 for his contributions to the sport and for co-founding the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). In 1997, he was crowned top rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

“The American cowboy is a national symbol of what our country truly needs – heroes with badges of honor and integrity,” he said.

In 2005, Mendes rode his last bull in a professional rodeo. Nowadays, Mendes serves as a mentor to young people through his association with rodeo and the life lessons he learned in the arena. Each month, he produces bull riding camps with participants worldwide ranging in age from 12 up to 30-plus years.