Pam Malhotra and neighbors on the northwest side of Azle don’t want a new housing development that aims to bring in 56 lots on nearly 21 acres.

The Azle City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, and Malhotra and others in the area of town – Kerry Lane near Jackson Trail – where Noble Woods development would be built hope council turns away the zoning change request for the development. The developer wants council to change the zoning from Single Family-1 to Planned Development. The proposed development has drawn opposition from residents at previous council meetings, and signs opposing the Planned Development dot the yards of many residents near the proposed Noble Woods development.

The News left a message with Roger Gray McInnis of Gray Interests LLC in Dallas. The developer had previously submitted a PD zoning change request for this property, which consisted of 62 residential lots on 22 acres, which was recommended for approval by the P & Z Commission on April 21, city officials said. But the application was later withdrawn by the developer before council could take any action on the case at its meeting May 17.

The development property is located on the north side of Kerry Lane approximately 600 feet east of Jackson Trail, according to information from the city. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the zoning request in a 3-1 vote at its June 2 meeting.

Malhotra, who lives at the end of Jackson Trail, is dismayed when she said she hears Planning & Zoning commissioners or city officials say they want property owners to be able do whatever they want to do with their property.

The city, she said, “shouldn’t annex (land) at all – leave it in the county. And then you truly have the autonomy to do what you want with it within the restrictions of water and sewer.”

She simply doesn’t understand the motivation of people who want more development because it’s not what residents want.

“And I know it’s a global problem – it’s not just Azle,” she said, adding that lots of places are booming population wise. “But we don’t have to invite them with our zoning.”

Mary Sue Bailey, 86, lives on Westline Road and stands opposed to the new development, citing traffic as a problem.

“We’ve got of plenty of traffic, so where are they going to build the roads?” she said.

The development would be built across the street across from her home and is near Cross Timbers Elementary School.

“We were blessed all these years,” Bailey said. “When we moved up here, we weren’t even in the city.”

The roads weren’t paved, she said. She moved to the house in 1954 and then performed some masonry work later, adding bricks in 1965.

Deer wander around the area where Noble Woods would be situated. In an email, Malhotra also cites wildlife as a concern.

Malhotra, a realtor, said neighbors want the council to revisit the master zoning plan that was put in place originally, as the city could annex county land but zone it for high density. Once annexed, owners have limited property rights for use, she said.

Resident Cynthia Barrios lives on Phillips Drive and likes the people in the area and the quiet of the neighborhood. She looks at the issue from a holistic standpoint, explaining she wants anyone who moves into Azle to have the same quality of life, camaraderie and other aspects of living that the city offers.

“And I feel that that development won’t be providing that,” she said, noting it’s putting the 56 homes in 14.6 acres, with the front part of the development being green space.

“We feel that it will be creating an area that does not reflect what this neighborhood represents,” she said.

Barrios, who has lived here in Azle for five years and has lived in the area where the development would go up for three years, thinks the developer will cram too many houses in a small space, which will create a lesser quality of life for those moving in there.

As long as people continue to speak up and show up to meetings, then the developer won’t purchase the land, Barrios said. She said neighbors are not opposed to growth, but they want growth to be responsible and similar to what’s in the area so that people have a similar quality of life.

Jimmy Carter, who lives on Lee Lane, counted traffic as one of the concerns for him in the development, including during school hours in the afternoon.

“Then there’s certain periods of the day you can’t even come out of the driveway,” he said. “You literally sit there trying to come out of the driveway because there are so many cars. It was not really developed at all for this. If you look at it, it’s like they took a residential neighborhood and put a school there. The school’s already become overcrowded.”