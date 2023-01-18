blob.jpg

Volunteers with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program can help area residents with their 2022 income tax returns by offering assistance at local libraries, according to a release from AARP. 

The volunteers are trained and tested in current tax law using IRS material to assist in filing basic income tax returns such as a form 1040 with schedules A, B, D, EIC, M, R, SE, and limited Schedules C and E.  Appointments are available at the following locations:

Don@azlenews.net