Volunteers with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program can help area residents with their 2022 income tax returns by offering assistance at local libraries, according to a release from AARP.
The volunteers are trained and tested in current tax law using IRS material to assist in filing basic income tax returns such as a form 1040 with schedules A, B, D, EIC, M, R, SE, and limited Schedules C and E. Appointments are available at the following locations:
Azle Library, 333 W. Main St., Azle, 76020 – Call 817-444-7216 or go online to https://tinyurl.com/2p9ez3d6. The hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-6:30 p.m. Thursdays and noon-4 p.m. on Fridays.
Weatherford Library, 1014 Charles St., Weatherford, 76086 – Call 817-6931-3176 or go online to https://tinyurl.com/2bh86r7w. The hours will be 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays; 12-4:30 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Decatur Library, 1700 Hwy 51 South, Decatur, - Call 940-393-0290 or go online to https://tinyurl.com/2p8jzbj6. The hours will be 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays.
The program provides free tax help for area resident taxpayers with special attention to those age 60 and older. However, you don’t have to be a member of AARP or over age 60. Taxpayers with complex returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance.
People who are interested in seeking help from the AARP Tax-Aide volunteers should bring the following items with them when they come in:
- Copy of last year's income tax return;
- W-2 forms from each employer;
- Unemployment compensation forms;
- SSA-1099 form if they were paid Social Security benefits;
- All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, etc.) showing interest and/or Dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of assets sold;
- 1099-misc showing any miscellaneous income;
- 1099-R form if they received a pension or annuity;
- All forms indicating federal income tax paid;
- Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID number or social security number and address);
- Health care documents such as form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C.
- A list of expenses and charitable donations if itemizing deductions; and
- Social Security cards or other official documentation for themselves and for their dependents.
