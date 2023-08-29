RENO — Though not budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year, Reno City Council discussed the feasibility of creating a city animal shelter at a recent budget workshop.

Council members have been meeting weekly to talk about plans for the 2023-24 budget. This has included hearing presentations from a variety of city departments, including animal control during the Aug. 15 workshop. The council has not made any formal decisions at these meetings, and the 2023-24 budget is still a work in progress.

