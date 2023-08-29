RENO — Though not budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year, Reno City Council discussed the feasibility of creating a city animal shelter at a recent budget workshop.
Council members have been meeting weekly to talk about plans for the 2023-24 budget. This has included hearing presentations from a variety of city departments, including animal control during the Aug. 15 workshop. The council has not made any formal decisions at these meetings, and the 2023-24 budget is still a work in progress.
The topic of an animal shelter came up while animal control and code compliance officer Joe Harris gave his presentation to the council. Harris receives 20 to 30 calls on average related to animal control per month and said that from October 2022 to Aug. 15, he has had 286 animal control calls. However, he doesn’t have a consistent place to take the animals that he is called to deal with.
“I try to find rescues,” Harris said during the budget workshop. “I try to find also other facilities that's able to take them or people that’s able to watch them.”
Reno Police Chief Scott Elsner said some people in the community have kindly allowed Harris to leave the animal on their property while Harris looks for a solution.
“Some of these folks have been very courteous to him and have allowed him to leave the animals there for a day or two or three, and they even feed them until he can rehome them or something,” Elsner said.
There are plenty of times when Harris can’t do anything with the animals other than leave them where they are, he said.
Harris reported there haven’t been many opportunities to partner with nearby animal shelters in other cities, most of which lack space capacity in their own facilities. To use the Weatherford Parker County Shelter, Harris said it would cost about $130,000 a year plus $350 per animal taken to the shelter.
“The only facility that is willing to help us on a temporary basis is the city of Pelican Bay, and that's when they do have room,” Elsner said during the meeting.
Elsner also said the sheriff’s department has expressed interest in partnering with the city for animal control because of Reno’s large extraterritorial jurisdiction areas.
Harris has found that it would likely cost at least $500,000 to $600,000 for Reno to have its own animal shelter, and someone would need to clean the shelter as well as feed and water the animals daily. Having a facility would allow the city to charge impound, boarding and adoption fees, but those fees would not completely cover the cost of the shelter.
Elsner said the city could utilize grants to either partially or wholly fund the cost of building an animal shelter. During the meeting, he estimated that the city could erect a facility with $60,000 to $68,000 with a grant provided.
“Anything's feasible,” Elsner said when asked after the meeting about the possibility of the city having an animal shelter. “It depends on the people that sit on the dais if it becomes actual. You've got all the surrounding cities around here that have shelters, but they're small. We're not trying to make one any bigger than anybody else's because ultimately, the taxpayer has to pay for that building. But we're not trying to make one any bigger, not trying to make it any more impressive than anybody else's. There's a definite need, obviously.”
Building an animal shelter was not part of Harris’s 2023-24 proposed budget. His budget did include the potential purchase of an air conditioning unit to maintain a climate-controlled environment for animals while they are being transported in the city’s animal control vehicle.
Natural air flow is utilized in the city’s current animal transportation system, Elsner said, but having an air conditioning unit would be more beneficial to the animals considering the Texas heat.
“Hot is hot, and animals are more adaptable to this environment than we are, but still, it makes them sick, especially if you get an older animal,” he said to The Tri-County Reporter. “(We’re) just trying to do what's best for the animals themselves.”
