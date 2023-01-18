combo dog attack isaac roeber before 1.tif

Tory Roeber takes a picture with her 6-year-old son Isaac. Isaac was attacked by two dogs about a week and a half before Christmas.

 

 Courtesy-Tory Roeber

About a week and a half before Christmas, two dogs attacked a Reno Elementary School kindergartener while he was walking home from the school bus stop.

Now his parents, David and Katherine “Tory” Roeber, are suing the dogs’ owner.

