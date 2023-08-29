RENO — Reno Planning and Zoning Commission scheduled a workshop for Aug. 29 to discuss the city’s proposed tree preservation ordinance that would limit developers’ ability to remove trees.  

Reno City Council previously discussed the tree preservation ordinance during a special meeting on July 31 and approved sending the ordinance to P&Z for consideration with the amendment that the penalty fine for violations be based on each tree instead of each incident. Mayor Pro Tem Shelli Swift advocated for this amendment to prevent developers from being able to buy their way out of following the ordinance.

springtownreporter@tricountyreporter.com 