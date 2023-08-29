RENO — Reno Planning and Zoning Commission scheduled a workshop for Aug. 29 to discuss the city’s proposed tree preservation ordinance that would limit developers’ ability to remove trees.
Reno City Council previously discussed the tree preservation ordinance during a special meeting on July 31 and approved sending the ordinance to P&Z for consideration with the amendment that the penalty fine for violations be based on each tree instead of each incident. Mayor Pro Tem Shelli Swift advocated for this amendment to prevent developers from being able to buy their way out of following the ordinance.
Reno currently doesn’t have a tree preservation ordinance. The draft ordinance that the council considered on July 31 was the same as the city of Azle’s ordinance, Reno Interim City Secretary Rebekka Roberts said, and is aimed at preventing developers from clear cutting properties.
“We've had a couple of subdivisions that were looking at properties that they wanted to clear, and (the council doesn’t) want them to clear it,” Roberts said after the city council’s meeting on July 31. “They want them to preserve as much as they can because we need those trees.”
Speaking to P&Z on Aug. 14, council member Joy Jenkins described the effect that clear cutting trees has had on Azle.
“I don’t know if you have driven around Azle, but massive amounts of trees are gone over in town, real close to the lake, very heavily wooded places,” Jenkins said at the P&Z meeting. “Then there's probably three or four subdivisions on South Stewart (Street) that they did the same thing to, and it makes a huge difference in everything, the wildlife, the appeal of the property.”
During the P&Z meeting, newly elected chairperson Kevin Vandenberg pointed out that Azle is a home rule city, which is a type of city that has more than 5,000 people and has adopted a charter that allows those cities to self-govern within the bounds of the Texas Constitution, state law and federal law. Reno is not a home rule city and cannot enforce the same rules as the city of Azle can.
For example, Vandenberg said during the meeting that Reno can only charge up to $500 in penalties while Azle’s penalty for violation of the tree preservation ordinance results in fines not to exceed $2,000.
P&Z decided to examine the ordinance further in a workshop to ensure that the proposed new rules are aligned with state law. Other questions brought up during the P&Z meeting that may come up during the workshop were regarding enforcement of the ordinance and what the ordinance would mean for homeowners. This workshop is expected to take place at 6 p.m., Aug. 29.
The next steps after the workshop would be for P&Z to recommend approval or disapproval of the ordinance to city council, and then allow the council to make the final decision on the ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.