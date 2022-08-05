Reno Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a workshop on topics related to platting of acreage to update the city’s ordinances.

The P&Z tentatively scheduled the workshop for 9 a.m. Aug. 16.

At last week’s meeting, P&Z Chairperson Brian Schrader recommended adding definitions to Reno’s ordinances, including:

n OSSF, or onsite sewage facility: a field line, aerobic or anaerobic septic system for single residential households, not to exceed 5,000 gallons per day.

n Centerline platting, which is when the measurements of lots would start in the middle of the road. Schrader recommended using this practice when a parcel has more than 10 acres, but it shouldn’t be used in residential subdivisions.

n Gross acreage versus net acreage: Gross acreage is the total surveyed property, and the net acreage is the area that is subdivided for the individual property owners that they can fence in and build upon, excluding required offsets from roads and other city or county ownership. Schrader said the term gross acreage is “inappropriate” in this context.

n Sanitation acreage: the amount of acreage included in septic area. Certain water features on the property, like some streams and ponds, would not count toward the lot size for sanitation purposes.

The workshop would focus on creating new sections in the ordinances to discuss onsite septic facilities with lot sizes that can meet the requirements, that those receiving city water must be living on at least one sanitation acre and those using well water with an onsite sewage facility must be living on at least two acres, Schrader said.

“It is everything to do with platting of acreage,” the P&Z chairperson said after the meeting. “I want to make certain we get it written into ordinances that centerline platting doesn’t give you an acre. I want to make certain that all of our septic stuff is compliant, mimics – for lack of a better term – the county regulations on acreage and just make certain that we have good permeability and ground percolation of septic waters.”

Also regarding ordinance updates during the meeting, Schrader discussed the issue of residents wanting to build additional homes on their properties.

“The scenario is a homeowner – a resident (who) wants to build a mother-in-law’s house, wants to build houses for their children. They want to build multiple residences and without the houses being so close together that they can reach out their kitchen window to borrow a cup of sugar,” Schrader said during the meeting.

Schrader’s suggested solution was to allow these multi-acre property owners to build multiple residences, provided that they build no more than four additional units on their property and the property has to be platted like a subdivision. Each unit would have to have an individual septic system and individual driveways, among other rules.

Being platted with the required property setbacks would allow for 50 feet of space between these homes, Schrader said.

P&Z member Christopher Reeves questioned the definition of multiacre properties and why residents on particularly large properties wouldn’t be allowed to build more homes without replatting.

“To me, they need to replat it. If they’re going to deed the property to their children, their children need to pay taxes on that,” Schrader said. “There should be a tax assessment against that property and the improvements on that property.”

Ultimately, Schrader’s goal with the workshop is to clear up contradictions and close loopholes in the city’s ordinances.

“There’s too many different areas of the ordinances that contradict each other, and I want to resolve the contradictions and close the loopholes,” he said.