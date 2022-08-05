Reno City Council established a water task force to discuss and make recommendations on water infrastructure improvements.

Reno’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the creation of the task force in June, and at the time, P&Z Chairperson Brian Schrader said the group would study the recommendations of engineering studies, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards, write grant applications, support council recommendations and assist the city administrator.

At last week’s council meeting, Mayor Sam White said the task force would primarily inform the mayor and council on what needs to be done regarding the city’s water system, help find resources and keep the council focused.

“We’ve lost focus,” White said during the meeting. “We didn’t hear what (City Administrator) Scott (Passmore) told us over the years. This tank is going to keep us focused.”

The task force is expected to include Passmore, Public Works Director Chris Albright, a mechanical engineer, a chlorine expert and Schrader, who is also a civil engineer.

At the council meeting last week, Schrader explained that recommendations to improve Reno’s water system were made to the council through studies issued in 2019 and 2021. Both reports recommended changing the Reno water disinfection system from chlorine to chloramine to be compatible with water systems in Azle, Walnut Creek and Springtown. The 2021 report recommended replacement of 14 miles of undersized water lines and detailed other deficiencies, such as pump capacity, pressure tank or elevated storage tank capacity, emergency power requirements and failure at city water hydrants.

Schrader did acknowledge that the city has made repairs and brought on additional storage capacity at Pump No. 1, and the city is in the process of collecting quotes to convert the disinfection system to chloramine.

“Obviously, a problem that has been allowed to deteriorate for decades with no action will not be solved overnight. After reviewing and studying the reports, I felt the recommendations had not been accepted or acted on by the city or council to circumvent some of the problems the city is experiencing today,” Schrader said. “I suspect much of the inaction is due to lack of funding, but that could be combated, at least partially, through grants, impact fees and possible other sources.”

Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera made the motion to approve the task force’s creation, and the city council unanimously approved it. Afterward, an audience member questioned why the council hadn’t acted sooner on water infrastructure. Mayor Pro Tem Katie Tucker said the budget was a factor as well as the former mayor’s control over what appeared on the agenda.

“I don’t have an answer for you,” said Herrera, who was on council when the 2019 report was issued. “Do you want an apology? I’m sorry we didn’t move on that, but we worked under the direction of the mayor at the time, who controlled the agenda, and the public works director. Why don’t you ask him?”

After the meeting, White credited Schrader for his role in the creation of the task force.