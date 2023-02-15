A district court judge denied a motion for summary judgement in the case of the Reno disincorporation petition lawsuit.
However, some of the plaintiffs said this case is far from being over and are looking forward to a trial date.
A motion for summary judgment is defined by the American Bar Association’s website as “(asking) the court for a judgment on the merits of the case before the trial. It is properly made where there is no dispute about the facts and only a question of law needs to be decided.”
The motion was considered by 415th District Court Judge Graham Quisenberry on Feb. 1, and the order to deny was signed on Feb. 7. Before then, the plaintiffs and defendant — Mayor Sam White — both filed court documents arguing for their respective sides of the case.
In August, Reno residents submitted a petition to dissolve the city. The petitioners claimed they had more than the 400 signatures required to trigger an election.
However, White did not order an election and claimed in his response to the summary judgement motion that the number of valid signatures of qualified voters was fewer than 400 when cross-referenced with the city’s voter registration list.
Since then, petitioners Eric Hunter, Joy Jenkins and Jennifer Vogle filed a lawsuit against White to order him to call for the election for disincorporation. The plaintiffs’ lawsuit claims that the reasons given for invalidating signatures are illegitimate. Hunter also said that some signees were wrongly labeled as not registered because they reside in a different Reno precinct.
The evidence in the plaintiffs’ summary judgement motion included statements from petitioners backing up their signatures and information on petitions under Texas Election Code Chapter 277 from the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
In his review of the signatures, White claims in his response to the summary judgement motion that he found instances of the following:
- Signees who did not appear on the voter registration list.
- Signees who were not registered to vote at the time of signing the petition.
- Signees who appeared to have signed for another person.
- A signee’s signature that did not match the name of the person signing.
- Signees whose voter registration was suspended or canceled.
- Signees who had moved and were no longer qualified voters in Reno by the time the petition was submitted.
- Signees who requested that their signatures be removed from the petition.
- A signee who did not date the petition.
- Signees whose dates of birth on the petition differed from the voter roll.
- A signee who did not list their correct address on the petition.
During Monday’s Reno City Council meeting, White said a law firm also reviewed the petition and counted fewer than 400 valid signatures.
“Had a summary judgment been accepted and the judge found there to be 400 valid signatures, as the mayor, I would have had this item placed on the ballot for voter consideration,” White said during the meeting. “But seeing there are 3,100-plus citizens in Reno – 2,700-plus that did not sign a petition – I am obligated by the law to honor a requirement of 400 valid signatures which they did not provide.”
White’s response to the summary judgement motion claims that the plaintiffs should have done more to prove the validity of each signature, such as showing that each signature was witnessed and establishing voter registration of signees before the petition was filed.
The declaration of Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller was also dismissed by White’s response. Miller’s office reviewed the signatures on the petition for voter registration and counted 423 valid signatures. However, White’s response states that only the city’s mayor has the required authority to validate signatures.
The plaintiffs’ rebuttal claimed that Miller “is more familiar with signature validation requirements” than White.
White’s response states this case needs a trial to resolve certain issues.
“Plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment should be denied because [1] plaintiffs failed to conclusively prove 400 valid signatures were submitted to the defendant to call the election and [2] there is conflicting evidence as to the number of valid signatures contained on the petition, creating a fact issue,” White’s response to summary judgement states. “The case should be set for trial to resolve these issues.”
Hunter and Vogle said the move to request a trial is a delay tactic. Having a trial means this case won’t be resolved until after the May election, and the disincorporation issue won’t be able to appear on the ballot until the next mayoral election in 2025 unless the judge decides otherwise.
As of Feb. 14, a trial date has not been set publicly.
Both Hunter and Vogle claimed that not allowing the disincorporation issue on the ballot is suppressing the voices of Reno voters.
“I fully expected the mayor to do everything that he could to push this out past the deadline,” Hunter said. “He's trying to avoid following the law. That’s what he's trying to avoid doing. And it's really sad. It kind of forces you to have to question what kind of government or leader do you have that fights so hard to keep people's vote off the ballot?”
White said it’s up to the plaintiffs to order the trial and push the case to the next step.
“The ball is in (Hunter’s) court if he wants to do a jury trial,” White said. “We're not requesting a jury trial from the city because there's no point in that. The burden of proof is on him.”
Vogle remained adamant that the fight to put the disincorporation issue on the ballot will continue.
“We're not going to just give up,” she said. “We know that we're doing the right thing, and we didn't come this far just to say, ‘Oh, well. He got it pushed past the deadline, and it's not going to get put on this ballot,’ but it's not going to go away.”
Response from the council
Reno City Council previously approved hiring a lawyer to represent the city in this lawsuit. Last month, White confirmed that the city has agreed to pay a total of $7,500 for this law firm’s work.
At Monday night’s meeting, some council members made it known that they don’t want the city to spend any more money on this case.
After meeting in closed session, council member Shelli Swift said she doesn’t want the city to spend any more money on this lawsuit and that residents should be able to vote on this issue.
“This is a lawsuit that we can prevent, and we’ve already spent a small fortune on it,” Swift said during the meeting. “I’m done with it. I’m saying put it on the ballot.”
Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera agreed with Swift that no more money should be spent. Herrera said he didn’t want to spend any money on legal expenses in the first place, and he feels that the council spent more money without being properly informed.
“I feel like we were kind of bamboozled in a way that we said, ‘OK, let’s just spend a little bit of money, and then come back and reevaluate.’ That never happened,” Herrera said during the meeting.
He continued, “We've gone ahead and agreed to a certain monetary amount, and the initial charges for that legally went two or three times that. When we made the second decision to spend $7,000, we didn't have all the information that we needed to make that decision. If I'd known that we'd already gone over three or four times the additional $2,500, I would have never agreed to $7,000. And so, like Shelli, I'm done. As far as I'm concerned, we spent our last dime.”
Swift’s and Herrera’s comments were followed by applause from the audience.
