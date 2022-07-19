Reno City Council extended the water Drought Contingency Plan at Stage 5 until all conditions are met for replenishing storage capacity for three consecutive days.

According to a letter dated July 11, the city entered Stage 5 of the Drought Contingency Plan because the water consumption reached at least 90% of the available amount for three consecutive weeks and because the water levels in any of the tanks can’t be replenished to capacity for three consecutive weeks.

The letter stated excessive water usage and lack of rain explained why the city was having trouble keeping the storage tanks full.

At the special meeting on Monday, City Administrator Scott Passmore said that one of the city’s wells is out of commission because of a broken pumping motor, and the other wells in Reno’s system have slowed down because they’re worn out. Passmore said that it will cost $30,000 to fix Well 6, and the part is expected to arrive in four to five months.

Passmore also said a water main on Quail Run is cracked and is scheduled for repair this week.

Reno is buying water from Azle and Walnut Creek Special Utility District during this time. Passmore told the city council on Monday that there were some days that Reno’s water tank only had two feet when it normally has 15-18 feet. As of Monday evening, the storage tank was at 11 feet.

“I begged and we pleaded with people to quit watering. They wouldn’t do it, so we put them on Stage 5,” Passmore said during the meeting.

Stage 5 is an emergency water shortage and is defined by the following restrictions:

-- No watering outdoors with sprinklers or irrigation systems. No hosing paved surfaces or other impervious surfaces, unless it’s to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard.

-- No hosing buildings or structures unless for fire protection.

-- No allowance of runoff or other waste, such as failure to repair leaks.

-- No washing vehicles, motorbikes, boats, trailers or airplanes.

-- No flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in gutters or streets.

- No filling or refilling indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi-type pools.

-- No using water in fountains or ponds for aesthetic or scenic purposes, unless it’s to support aquatic life.

-- No using water from fire hydrants unless for the purpose of firefighting, health, safety and welfare.

The exception to these rules is that the city will allow watering of foundations for house warranties that require that on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the city’s letter.

Those who are caught violating these restrictions are subject to a citation and $500 fine per incident, Passmore said during the council meeting.

Reno residents are also being told to boil and cool water before consuming it – drinking, cooking with it and making ice – because of a water line break, low water pressures and mixing of waters. A notice from the city instructed residents to bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and boil it for two minutes. Residents of Creek Forest do not have to boil water.

Mayor Sam White thanked Azle, Springtown and Walnut Creek SUD for helping supply Reno with water. Mayor Pro-Tem Katie Tucker and Deputy Pro-Tem Hernando Herrera praised Reno staff for their work on trying to fix the water issue.