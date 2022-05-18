Another police vehicle is planned to be purchased for the Reno Police Department.

The Reno City Council decided on Monday to authorize the purchase of a used police vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer with 40,000 miles on it, for $24,000.

Reno Police Chief Scott Elsner said during the council meeting on Monday that the vehicle would come “completely packaged,” which means a cost savings for the city.

“With the new lighting packages, we’re saving approximately $14,000-15,000,” Elsner said. “It already has a cage in the back of it.”

The council previously approved the purchase of a used 2018 Ford Explorer for the police department last month for $23,000, Elsner said.

Elsner mentioned during the meeting that police vehicles are currently in “high demand,” which makes last month’s purchase and this month’s purchase good deals for the city.

“The brand-new ones are being stored by the larger departments, and they utilize them as their vehicles in the line of service,” Elsner said. “So, it’s really hard for our smaller departments to get vehicles.”

Both of the incoming police vehicles will replace other vehicles on the fleet, Elsner said.

The council also approved the purchase of two trucks for use by the water and street departments, which will replace other vehicles on the fleet.

One of these trucks was already budgeted for, but the truck will cost $2,000 more than the $30,000 that was budgeted. The second truck is expected to also cost $32,000, and an additional $12,000 is needed for accessories. In total, the council approved the purchases up to $46,000.

City Administrator Scott Passmore said the trucks would mostly be used for hauling heavy equipment for the water and street departments.