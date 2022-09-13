The city of Reno’s council chambers featured standing room-only capacity on Sept. 6, and it quickly became clear the citizens were of one accord.

At issue were two items on the agenda: one item to consider the removal of Planning and Zoning Secretary Alicia Kubena and Commissioner Stuart White and a second item to consider removal of P&Z Chair Brian Schrader.

Three council members – Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera, Shelli Swift and Jeff Davis – voted at an Aug. 11 council meeting to place the items on the agenda for behavior they deemed inappropriate on the part of the three P&Z commissioners. Mayor Pro Tem Katie Tucker opposed the measure. At the Sept. 6 meeting, Tucker entered a motion to dismiss the entire matter, but her motion died for lack of a second. (In Reno, the mayor only votes to break a tie.)

The behavior in question occurred during a July 25 meeting during which Davis alleges Kubena and White talked in the gallery while City Administrator Scott Passmore was speaking, keeping council members from hearing what Passmore said. During the July meeting, the council discussed and approved a water task force to make recommendations about water infrastructure improvements to council. Kubena asked the council why action to improve the water infrastructure had not been made previously, and this prompted a back-and-forth conversation that included raised voices on both sides of the dais.

Schrader’s misdeed, according to Swift, was unfairly blaming the council for issues with the city’s water infrastructure.

At the Sept. 6 council meeting, resident after resident spoke passionately about the matter. While each person who spoke presented their remarks differently, it was clear they all thought the council was wrong to bring action against the P&Z members – especially for conduct, as they pointed out some council members have also behaved badly. Some even described the effort to remove the members as retaliatory.

Some highlights from citizen comments include:

“We have a very knowledgeable group of volunteers in our P&Z committee. If we ever needed this input and directional assistance, it is now. To even suggest removing one of these citizen volunteers because of hurt feelings is ludicrous.”

“We’re not going forward, we’re going backward. Our city is burning down, and we’re watching you argue. You have the most qualified people in that position (P&Z) you have ever had in this city; as a matter of fact, they are actually the most qualified people to hold any position in this city.”

“The council wants to give a consequence to Stuart (White) and Alicia (Kubena) for their conduct at that meeting in the form of excluding them and denying their efforts to make this city a better place. At the July 25 meeting, I also witnessed a council member yell at Brian (Schrader). … Council, you are the authority figures in the city that we’re depending on. If you’re going to dismiss Brian, Stuart and Alicia for conduct, based on what I’ve witnessed at several council meetings, a few of you should also be dismissed for conduct. If we’re going to teach our kids to problem solve and suffer the consequences of their choices and actions, then you, too, should be subject to the same consequences you’re handing out.”

“I couldn’t believe, when I got here for my first meeting, the behavior of the council. I felt like I had walked into junior high.… Today’s meeting, though, is like the difference between night and day. So thank you for cleaning it up and bringing the professional side tonight.”

Once the citizens had spoken, Tucker moved to kill both agenda items related to removal of P&Z members, but her motion died for lack of a second. Palumbo stated her motion should have been worded to “postpone indefinitely” rather than to “kill.”

Tucker stated that certain council members are guilty of the same behavior P&Z members are accused of – shouting, speaking before being called on, gesturing or pointing. She said a member of the council was the first to shout and point on July 25 and stated her belief that if the code of conduct is the same for everyone, then two council members who should be punished in the same manner as the P&Z members. The citizens stood and applauded Tucker’s remarks.

After further discussion among the council, Mayor White asked for a motion on the matter. Jody Works, who was sworn in to replace the late Granville “Randy” Martin III just moments earlier in the meeting, entered a motion to permanently table the item to remove White and Kubena from P&Z. The motion was seconded by Tucker. However, Herrera, Swift and Davis voted the measure down, which leaves the possibility of removal of the two members a possibility in the future.

Mayor White moved on to the item to remove Brian Schrader from the P&Z. Several citizens spoke on this item, again chastising the council and urging them to let bygones be bygones.

Swift then explained that both measures started out to discuss the behavior of the three P&Z members, but social media comments fueled the fire to the point that some council members decided to ask for removal.

Mayor White asked for a motion, but none was made. No action was taken to remove Schrader, but as in the item to remove Stuart White and Alicia Kubena, the item has the potential to come up again in the future.