AZ Azle isd boundary meeting-2.JPG

At a public meeting Jan. 9, Azle Superintendent Todd Smith makes a point during a discussion. New school boundaries are being created next year because of the opening of Hilltop Elementary School, which will be located between FM 730 South and South Stewart Street.

 Don Miunsch

Parents and residents had another chance to view proposed new boundaries established for the Azle ISD elementary school campuses during a meeting Jan. 9 at the Swarm Conference Room at Azle ISD’s administration building.

Hudson Huff, consultant from Zonda, led a presentation about demographics and showed the proposed boundaries in a PowerPoint program.

