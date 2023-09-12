Global Consultation on Arts and Music in Missions to display Azle and Springtown artists

Fort Worth – From Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth will be holding the 2023 Global Consultation on Arts and Music in Missions to “explore how God is drawing the nations to Himself through music and related arts.” This event will be one of the largest of its kind in the world and will not only draw international artists but also local talent from Azle and Springtown. About seven local artists will feature their art alongside international painters, musicians, sculptors, and other creative acts.