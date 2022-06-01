Azle High School senior Lauren Giles finished her valedictorian speech in perhaps a unique way.

She told some “dad jokes.” Three all told.

One will do:

“Why aren’t koalas considered bears?” she said.

Because they don’t have the correct “koalafications.”

Ba-dum-tss.

AHS senior class of 2022 held its graduation ceremony on May 26 at Fort Worth Convention Center. Giles said at the outset that her speech was “absolutely the hardest assignment I was ever given in high school.”

“Not that writing a speech is difficult, but this one is just so open-ended, I was debating for weeks what I should say,” she said.

She told her fellow seniors she didn’t think much of motivation messages or giving a talk about moving into a different chapter of life, as she said those kinds of speeches didn’t fit her personality. She said people would not remember what she accomplished in high school or what she told people on this night, and shortly after, she then launched into the dad jokes, advising people they should not take everything seriously in life.

AHS Principal Randy Cobb lauded the class’s resiliency and resolve. The class had 378 graduates.

“You continued to conquer each obstacle along the way, and we thank you for that,” he said. “Class of 2022 – you’ve made it through. Together, you’ve been through a pandemic that took away much of your high school experience that you once imagined.”

He told students they are entering a world that is “unsettled.”

“It is world that where long-established principles now rest on shaky ground,” he said. “It’s a different world.”

He said gaps between rich and poor have become much larger, and extreme poverty is on the rise, “as is extreme wealth.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens international norms and rules that provided peace and security in Europe since World War II, he said. In the U.S., people are being forced to defend fundamental principles such as what constitutes the truth.

“Especially in a time when anyone can post anything online and claim it as a fact,” he said.

Even though the world seems unsettled, there exist opportunities for student leadership and decision-making, he said, noting these seniors grew up in a digital era and survived a pandemic. Seniors are familiar with a world that for many people feels “a little bit strange, a little weird and a little different.”

Seniors can see challenges facing society, and they can find solutions to those challenges that generations before never imagined, he said. He wrapped up his statement by telling students that AHS staff and faculty and community will always be here for them.

“No matter how far your path may take you, remember, you’re still close to home with AHS,” he said, adding that he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them and the future they will create and that he was proud of them. Cobb retired after this school year.

Senior Brooke Schocke, senior class vice president, gave fellow seniors some tips about achieving their dreams, which she learned from being in pageants, such as having a positive attitude and a plan to achieve their dreams and that hard work is one ingredient to reaching those dreams.

Schocke discussed fellow classmate Jack Schwantz, who died at the beginning of the school year. She said it was up to students to honor him by not just remembering him but living their lives as he did.

“With a good attitude, hard work and most importantly, a kind heart,” she said. “By going out into the world and living like Jack, we are honoring him and the dreams he never got the chance to realize.”

She challenged her classmates to chase their dreams, and that they live every day to the fullest and “let’s do it the Jack Way.”

In his remarks, salutatorian Caden Christian said seniors went from “12 years of firsts to a final year of lasts within a blink of an eye, from taking our first day of school picture to counting down the days until our last day of high school.” Looking back at high school, students will think about the memories that brought them the most joy, he said.

He said seniors can now say they are “officially grown up.”

“Here we are, and although it feels surreal that after 13 years, we are finally getting to graduate high school, it’s time to accept the change that is associated with growing up,” he said. “But as we move on into this next section of our lives, don’t be so ready to move on that you forget to enjoy the moment and cherish what you’ve accomplished.”

Christian said students should be willing to get out of their comfort zone and make new memories, “but also remember the core and foundational memories that made you who you are today.”