Springtown volleyball plays hard, energizes crowds
SPRINGTOWN – Volleyball games are action-packed and thrilling when watching the Lady Porcupines these days.
The hard-nosed team has been winning games against big schools and tough squads, including knocking off Azle on Aug. 22. The Azle gym was packed with fans from both cities that night, and the Porcupines played with fire, winning three of four games.
On Aug. 29, the Lady Porcupines played a back-and-forth, fingernail-chewing barnburner against Boyd that ignited the hometown crowd. Springtown ended up losing in five - 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, and 13-15 – but nobody asked for their money back.
Scoring leaders during that epic contest were Stoli Cox and Libby Tedder with 17 kills apiece. Tedder added 3 blocks to her big night.
Kallie Conway kept setting up balls for the hitters, ending the game with 25 assists.
Sterlyn Smith logged 34 digs, and Brooklynn Quintanilla was right behind with 27. Players earn a dig when they pass balls that have been attacked by an opponent. Smith and Quintanilla excel in making those plays.
“Sterlyn and Brooklynn have been doing a fantastic job of reading the hitter and being in the position we ask them to be in, so they are there for the dig,” Strickland said. “Being court aware aids in their success. We are very fortunate to have depth defensively. In years past, we haven’t been as blessed.”
On Aug. 25-26, the Lady Pines participated in the Peaster Showcase and took on several tough teams. The girls finished 1-3 for the weekend. Harlee Jackson, a senior middle back, earned a spot on the all-tournament team. The athletic Jackson is among the team leaders in kill shots.
District competition begins on Sept. 22 against the always formidable Krum. The Lady Porcupines appear poised to swagger into the season.
“We have an exciting team this year, that's for sure,” Strickland said. “We're enjoying practices every day and working hard to get flowing in the right direction. We have some new people in some pretty important roles that are learning just how fast the varsity level plays; it's much different than JV.”
The girls are looking forward to starting district competition but “certainly aren't rushing the preseason as we are still working to gel,” she said.
