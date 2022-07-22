The Azle Arts Association Popcorn Players will be performing “Male Order Brides” for its July production.

The comedic play was written by Billy St. John and will be directed by Emily Ball. Supporting crew includes Scott Nurmela as the assistant director, Stephanie Jordan Levy as choreographer and Lucas Phillips as technician.

The play tells the story of a scheming lawyer called Big Harry Deal who comes up with a devious plot to make a quick dollar.

Harry hires Starr Billings to pretend to be four different mail-order brides for four unsuspecting bachelors to trick them into marriage.

Then, on the wedding night, the grooms will be trapped in a mine and blown up — leaving Starr a widow four times over and the beneficiary of a nice payout.

But what Harry doesn’t expect is that love conquers all and that good will always triumph over evil.

This performance gets the audience involved with rowdy attitudes, sass, booing and hissing, and throwing popcorn at the villain.

The cast of characters includes Boyd Mooney as Big Harry Deal; Lee Dunlap as Starr Billings; Jessi Green as Calico Shurtz; James Kelly as Forrest Green; Jacob Heath as Grubby Shurtz; Joshua Holden Jr. as C.D. Nichols; Trey Thornton as Lucky Betts; Canton Brenneman as Tiara Rhinestone; Cheyenne Hilbert as Trinket La Glitz; Hannah Nurmela as Bailey; Sarah Lee as Colada; Bryson Ingle as Ivory Keys; Robert Koury as Richie Bucks; Bella Bucy as Millie Bucks; and Grace Edstrom as Billie Bucks.

The first performances will take place July 22-24, with the second set of performances July 29-31. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $15. Students, seniors and military tickets are $12. All Sunday matinee tickets are $10.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.AzleArts.org, or by phone at 817-238-PLAY (7529).