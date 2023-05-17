Police respond to phoned-in threat at Azle High School on May 5
At 10:50 a.m. on May 5, the Azle Police Department and Azle Independent School District Police officers responded to a phone threat made against Azle High School. Law enforcement officers were able to sweep the school, going from room to room until they could guarantee that no threat was present.
Azle High School staff and teachers, initiated lockdown procedures, corralling students into locked classrooms for safety. By 12:53 p.m., officers had searched and cleared the entire campus and determined the school was safe. Students returned to their fourth-period classes, with many being immediately picked up by parents who had gathered in the parking lot.
While waiting for the all-clear, rumors circulated among parents and observers. False reports that two students had been stabbed and snapchat photos showing the silhouette of an armed gunman circulated on Facebook and through text. Azle Police Officer Jordan MacQuarrie explained the situation to parents in the early stages, informing them of what was known, dispelling rumors, and describing how the situation was likely to progress through the Raptor Reunification System. Other officers from various departments would go on to reiterate MacQuarrie’s statements later.
Superintendent Todd Smith arrived on the scene to coordinate with officers and administrators shortly after the initial call was made.
The incident in Azle was one among many that had been made throughout the nation on May 5.
“There was an active call this morning over Voice Over IP,” Officer Straw, Texas Highway Patrol said. “A kid said he was in the school with a backpack of grenades, and he had an AR and people were going to die.”
The police response to the threat was immediate.
“I’m pretty proud of the police for coming here so fast,” Azle High School student, Isaiah Bliss said. “I’ve never seen so many cops out here.”
Ultimately, officers from nearly a dozen agencies would end up on scene.
“To explain the sirens that you’re hearing, this is something that isn’t often talked about, there’s a lot of self-initiated officer activity,” Officer MacQuarrie said. “Officers are getting information from other agencies way later than we had it and they’ve taken it upon themselves to arrive here to help.”
The Azle Police department is working with the Azle ISD Police to investigate the source of the threat. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.
On Monday, May 15, AHS was evacuated due to a tip regarding a potential bomb threat to the building. Law enforcement again searched the campus who deemed the building safe to return. It is yet unclear whether there is any connection between the call made on May 5 and the May 15 tip.
