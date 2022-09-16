Azle police today released information about an Azle man who died early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash.
Brandon K. Rubenkoenig, 35, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 199, according to an Azle PD news release. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. There were no other injuries and no passengers in Rubenkoenig's vehicle.
Around 5 a.m., Azle Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a witness who saw a vehicle leave the roadway and roll over near the westbound exit of Denver Trail on Highway 199. The Azle Police and Fire departments responded to the collision, finding the single occupant and driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but at this time no other vehicles appear to have been involved, the release stated.
