Azle police said they are investigating the Sunday shooting of a motorcyclist on Highway 199.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Just before 12:25 p.m., Azle Police Department officers and Azle Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 1400 block of Highway 199 East eastbound in reference to a major accident with possible shots fired, APD stated in a new release.

Upon arrival, Azle officers found a male lying in the roadway with injuries. Azle Fire/EMS began provided medical treatment to the individual, and CareFlite air ambulance arrived to transport the male to the hospital.

The injured male was riding a motorcycle and was shot by another motorist while traveling on SH 199, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officers were still on the scene Sunday afternoon collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Azle Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.