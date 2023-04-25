Justin Baisden, Jeremy Doyle launch special-needs baseball team
On April 15 Hornet Champions, a newly formed baseball team for special needs children in Azle, had their first game. “Me and Justin Baisden started planning this in the middle of March and it’s something that we both wanted to do for a while and it finally came to fruition,” said coach Jeremy Doyle. “We wanted everyone to be able to, including all the kids that aren’t able to play, organize their sports, have somewhere to play and have fun and enjoy something that all the kids enjoy and be a part of it.”
Doyle also coaches a 12E baseball team, which played against the Hornet Champions for their first Azle Youth Sports Baseball and Softball (AYSBS) matchup. “It’s a prestigious thing to be able to come and play with Hornet Champions,” said Doyle.
Baisden and Doyle hope to have a variety of teams play alongside the Hornet Champions team.
Samantha Doyle noted that the Hornet Champions formed after years of planning.
“We have been talking about this for years and we’re so excited we’re finally in a league that was supportive and wanted to make it happen,” Samantha said. “Our board at AYSBS was a huge supporting factor in making Hornet Champions happen. And a big thank-you to Azle ISD for sharing our flyers and releasing all the information to the special education department so it could get out to the community. Azle is an amazing place to be.”
The Hornet Champions’ second scheduled game on April 22 had to be canceled due to bad weather. However, their next game will mark the unveiling of the team’s new uniforms. “(The uniforms are) the only thing they were talking about,” said one of the parents, Sunnie Crank. “I’m excited that my kids can participate in a sport that they love, and they have coaches that accept them for who they are. The coaches are great, they’re super nice, they’re welcoming to everybody. I love it, they’re excited and they’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”
“Our son Nolan was kind of the idea behind this, because when he played T-ball we had amazing coaches, but they didn’t know what to do with him,” said Samantha. “He was all over the place. He really didn’t want to do everything everyone else was doing and so that’s what inspired my husband to coach because he was like ‘well I’m the only one who can handle this kid.’ We’re glad to finally be able to provide that opportunity to everybody.”
