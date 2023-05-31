Pelican Bay Police will soon begin to rely on Azle jail and other resources.
On Tuesday, May 23, the Pelican Bay City Council approved a partnership between the Pelican Bay and Azle Police Departments.
“The Pelican Bay Police department has partnered with several agencies in the past for dispatch and jail services,” City Secretary Cynthia Daniels said. “The Pelican Bay Police Department does not have the facility for a communications center, not to mention a jail. Most recently, Pelican Bay has partnered with Sansom Park for these services, and Blue Bound previously. Several months ago, the city of Pelican Bay was informed by Sansom Park that they would not be able provide dispatch and jail services because they were entering a contact with White Settlement for these services and would no on longer have the capabilities. PB Mayor Olague and police personnel were able to meet and discuss options of contracting with the city of Azle leadership. Both sides expressed a need for collaboration and concluded the benefits for both cities outweighed any preconceived negatives. Both cities share boundaries, residents, AISD students, shoppers, family members, etc.”
As they wait for the Azle City Council to approve the measure on their next June 6 city council meeting, the Pelican Bay City Council and mayor hope this agreement will improve relations between the two cities. Pelican Bay City Councilmembers expect the arrangement to be approved.
“Azle and Pelican Bay contract for some city wastewater needs, and ambulatory services already, and with the addition of police dispatch and jail services, I would believe future endeavors would be more likely considered,” Daniels said. “Since both cities do share boundaries, residents, AISD students, shoppers, family members, etc. the need to collaborate to provide better emergency services is a must. We want to build a stronger community in Pelican Bay, collaborating with Azle will help in building a stronger, more efficient community.”
In a demonstration of some of the shared ties between Pelican Bay and other local municipalities, the Pelican Bay City Council also recognized the Tri-County Reporter as the city’s official newspaper during that same meeting.
