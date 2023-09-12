Capital Highlights Gary Borders.JPG
The first week of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Senate ended with his former lead law enforcement officer testifying an Austin developer alleged to have bribed Paxton constructed a “conspiracy theory” that federal officials altered a search warrant for his property, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

David Maxwell, the former AG official, said real estate developer Nate Paul pushed Paxton to investigate federal law enforcement agencies probing his business. Paul has since been indicted for inflating his assets on loan applications. Paxton aides looked into Paul’s allegations at Paxton’s request but concluded they were meritless.