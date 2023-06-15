Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.