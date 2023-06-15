The Azle Memorial Library holds first pawsome event in summer programs for adults.
While libraries are normally a place for peace and quiet, on the evening of June 8 the sounds of hammers rang out through one section of the building.
More than a dozen adults gathered to craft a piece of unique and handcrafted string art. Nails, tools, yarn, mounting boards and an outline were provided, but guests were free to personalize their art to their heart’s content.
Rebecca Buchanan, Adult Activities Director at the Azle Memorial Library, led the event. Buchanan organizes activities, leads classes, offers instruction, and helps participants when needed.
“I’m trying to hit every type of person that the community has,” Buchanan said. “I’m trying to bring craft programs for the older community as well as the younger community, trying to get a good mix of people to attend. I do have a lot of craft programs that I borrowed from other libraries that have worked well for them.”
AML’s Programs for Adults will continue throughout the summer with Book Bingo on June 13, Painting with Watercolors on June 17, and “Espectro de Tango” String Quartet Concert on June 15.
More events and descriptions can be found in the library’s Summer Reading Guide at cityofazle.org/library. Seating is limited, so call 817-752-2682 or go to the library’s front desk to register.
