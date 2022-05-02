The Rev. Tim Stevens leaves Azle this week as the lead pastor of Azle First Assembly of God.

But his ministerial effect on the community doesn’t end there, as he also departs town as the chaplain of the Azle Fire and Police departments. He also belonged to the Azle Area Ministerial Alliance and served on the board at certain points, including two years as president.

Stevens, who also was instrumental in the annual Fourth of July celebration at Central Park in Azle and had been the chairman of the planning committee for that event for the last four years, heads to Waco now to be lead pastor of Turning Point Assembly of God.

He and Michelle were lead pastors of the church here and received a call from the Waco church to work there.

“To be honest with you, we were surprised to receive the call,” Tim said. “We were not looking at the time, so we started praying, and as we started praying – as God does – he started changing our hearts toward this call to go to this church. Over several weeks, as we prayed and sought God, he very clearly revealed to us, not in an audible voice, but deep in my spirit that this is where he was calling us.”

He said in every major move he and his wife made, moving from one church to another, they have confirmed those moves through prayer. Michelle has worked for the city of Azle for 13 1/2 years and has held three jobs at City Hall, with her current post being the purchasing agent/risk manager. She recently was honored as city employee of the year.

Tim Stevens said he appreciates the relationships he made here at the church and community as he said he answers God’s call to move to another church. His daughter Sierra Bell, worship pastor at Azle First, will move to the new church with husband, John Bell, youth pastor at the church.

“We’re just thankful for what God has helped us do here,” Tim said, looking back at his time here. “You always wished you could have done more. You always wish you could have reached more, but that’s who we are – it’s like we’ve never done enough. It feels like we should have done more – done more of this, more of that, should have reached more people. I tell you in the almost 18 years, you can imagine the relationships we have built.”

He said Michelle has “indelibly left a mark on people’s lives” in Azle.

Tim Stevens said he enjoyed being police and fire chaplain, a title he held for four years, and he was able to hang out with personnel and also attend calls for both departments.

“They allowed me to see a little more of their world,” he said about those calls. He said being chaplain was a “distinct honor.” He values those relationships he made with first responders, as he said being chaplain is the “ministry of presence,” one in which a person is just being present with others. The new chaplain has not been named. A search for a new pastor for the First Azle has begun.

Stevens was born in Marion, Indiana, and his parents were missionaries at one point in East Africa. Steven was in Africa for seven years, coming back to the states in 1984. He graduated from a Christian American boarding school outside Nairobi, Kenya. His parents were missionaries in Malawi.

Tim Stevens married Michelle in 1987, and he has been in fulltime ministry for 26 years. He and Michelle came to Azle 18 years ago. Their other daughter, Kelsey, and her husband, James, are Chi Alpha missionaries at an Assemblies of God ministry at the University of New Orleans.