SPRINGTOWN — Springtown High School graduate Kamron Lunsford described his job as getting paid to party.
Put more accurately, Lunsford works for the entertainer Leonardo. (Leonardo declined to give his last name, saying that his name was in the style of the late music legend Prince). Through his event group, Leonardo serves as DJ, master of ceremonies and lighting designer at weddings, mitzvahs, school dances, corporate gatherings and the like.
Lunsford, whose duties mostly consist of setting up equipment, assists Leonardo at these events and likes that he has a job that makes people smile.
“I love this job,” he said. “I get to come out here and have fun and make money.”
More recently, Lunsford worked with Leonardo at an event to benefit his alma mater. Leonardo provided DJ services at Springtown Education Foundation’s Denim and Diamonds Gala on Aug. 4, where the foundation raised more than $55,000 for student scholarships and teacher grants.
Lunsford graduated in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and having remote classes on computers, which he was not a fan of.
“We did good in football,” he said, as one of the players on that year’s team. “But that’s about it.”
Lunsford was related to the Denim and Diamonds Gala in another way as well; his father owns KL Concrete and Construction, a main sponsor of the event.
“I know so many people here,” he said during the event at Springtown’s Covered Bridge Venue. “It's crazy.”
The purpose of the gala was to support students and teachers, and Lunsford was all in on being of service.
“If I can do something to help somebody else, by all means, let’s do it,” he said.
After about five years of working with Leonardo, Lunsford has set his sights on the possibility of becoming a DJ himself someday.
“Music kind of just brings out your soul,” Lunsford said. “It would be really cool to take over. Like I said, (Leonardo has) been doing it 20 years, so maybe I can get my foot in the door.”
When asked about Lunsford, Leonardo rattled off a series of positive descriptors – hard worker, dependable, trustworthy, honest – and called Lunsford his right-hand man.
“Some of these events, I need him. I can't do it without him, so I really appreciate him being the young man he is,” Leonardo said. “We started from high school so now he's a grown man. He's one of my best workers.”
Lunsford has no lack of respect for his mentor. He said Leonardo “killed it” when he deejayed the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce gala, and he described how Leonardo worked around the clock at a corporate event in Houston.
“The grit he has, it's incredible. He don’t quit no matter what,” Lunsford said. “It don’t matter what is thrown at him. This man really helped me in my life, my personal life, my spiritual life, everything.”
Lunsford doesn’t take life for granted and feels that being alive means he has a reason to exist.
“God don't have to wake us up,” he said. “If He wakes us up in the morning, that means He ain’t done with us. We’re supposed to be somewhere, supposed to meet somebody somewhere. It's beautiful.”
DJ and entertainer Leonardo takes a picture with his protégé Kamron Lunsford at Springtown Education Foundation’s Denim and Diamonds Gala on Aug. 4. Lunsford graduated from Springtown High School in 2020 and has been working with Leonardo for about five years.
