The Azle Planning and Zoning Commission on April 21 approved a request for a zoning change for a housing development on the west side of town.

But the approval came after a decent amount of opposition from the public, as several residents spoke against the development during a public hearing.

The request was for a change from single-family one to planned development district at the property, located on the north side of Kerry Lane, 600 feet east of Jackson Trail. Developers want to build a 62-lot residential subdivision called Noble Woods. The commissioners’ approval now goes to the Azle City Council, which is expected to examine the request at Tuesday’s meeting, on May 3.

Many residents opposed the development because of traffic, density and its suitability to the area, among other reasons. The planned development would be on 22 acres and would have two points of access, one on Kerry Lane and one on Phillips Drive.

“Within this 22 acres, the developer is setting aside 5½ acres of land for tree preservation that will consist of a variety of open-space areas that have a large amount of existing trees as well as a 15-foot preservation easement at the rear of the residential lots that has a lot of existing trees," said David Hawkins, city director of planning and development. That preservation easement will act as a natural buffer and is adjacent to the existing properties that surrounds this proposed development, Hawkins said.

Proposed open space areas are to be owned and maintained by the subdivision’s Homeowners Association. The P&Z Commission – with the developer providing his OK during the meeting – approved these additions to the zoning change request: A minimum house shall be 2,000 square feet for 80% of the lots and 1,800 square feet for 20% of the lots; the tree preservation easement shall be increased from 15 feet to 20 feet along the rear of the residential lots; and a new fence with stone columns that does not impede sight visibility shall be required along Phillips Drive.

The developer, Roger Gray McInnis of Gray Interests in Dallas, spoke to the commission about his company’s plans. Hawkins said the developer proposed a minimum lot size of 7,200 square feet, with the average lot size being 9,000. The developer intends to plant 226 trees in the development.

As far as drainage, McGinnis said when his company develops a property, officials want to ensure drainage issues are looked after. He said his company is “well aware” of the drainage issue to the north and has met with the property owner to the west where there has been a drainage concern.

McGinnis said he thinks his plan will preserve more trees and increase and maintain property values over time.

Many of the speakers during the forum lived near the proposed development, in the Kerry Lane-Phillips Drive area. The first speaker, Cynthia Barrios, outlined a number of issues she had with the development, including traffic.

“We are here to build our roots, to grow our family, and no disrespect, but this Dallas company, this is another project for them, but we’re living here, we’re serving our community,” she said. “We want to see Azle grow but grow responsibly.”

Cliff Fitch said one of his concerns was the wildlife in the area.

“I know that every development hears that same argument, but I got 18 deer that I feed twice a day, and I’m sure I’m not the only one,” he said, drawing a couple of amens. He said once this development starts, he wondered where the animals will move to and that some – such as snakes and skunks - would end up in his lawn. He also wondered about the barrier between the development and other properties, and he had concerns about drainage and traffic.

Whitney Beardsley said she moved to Azle about a year ago and has fallen in love with her neighbors, open space and the town and its people. But this Noble Woods development doesn’t reflect the neighborhood she moved to, she said, and the neighborhood would not, among other shortcomings, enhance property values. She lives on Phillips Drive and does not want houses built in front of her front door.

After the hearing, the commission discussed the development with McGinnis and then approved the request in a 5-0 vote with Commissioner Kenny Caswell absent from the meeting and Commissioner Laurel Mosier leaving the meeting early and not voting on this item.