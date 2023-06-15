All over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will need a prescription from a veterinarian starting on June 11 in Texas
Starting on June 11, all medically important livestock antibiotics now require a veterinary prescription, according to a new Food and Drug Administration policy.
“The FDA defines medically important as drugs that are deemed important for human medicine,” said Dr. Thomas Hairgrove, a professor and extension specialist in the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University. “There’s some antibiotics that don’t fit in that class, but the main ones that are covered in this are these three classes of drugs: penicillins, oxytetracyclines and Tylan, those are the injectables. Sulfa boluses and intra-membrane infusions are also going to require a prescription.”
In large part, this change in policy is intended to standardize and update regulations on drugs that have largely been grandfathered in. These drugs are just now having the same requirements that have been applied to newer antibiotics for decades.
“Those drugs are pretty old,” Hairgrove said. “Every drug that’s been developed in the last 40 years is already under prescription. As the FDA has come along, they’re going to put those last three classes of medically important drugs on prescription.”
For Dr. Hairgrove and others keeping up with discussions on FDA policy and livestock law, this development came as no surprise.
“This has been on the drawing board for a few years and these things were eventually going to happen,” Hairgrove said. “It’s been talked about for several years back and forth, but the target’s been moved and now the target has finally come up this month. So, it’s not really anything new and we’ve talked about this for the last couple years, knowing this was on the way.”
According to Hairgrove, the policy change may positively impact some ranchers by encouraging them to more actively seek out and build relationships with their local veterinarians. “The requirement for producers is if they don’t already have a relationship with a veterinarian, they’re going to have to establish one,” Hairgrove said. “That means he has to be involved in that herd. So that’s on the producer to find a vet that’s working with livestock and if they don’t have that relationship, to establish that… The more (vets) work with producers, the more I think it’s going to be a win-win.”
While most large operations will have a dedicated vet on-hand, smaller livestock producers may see more of an impact from the policy change. “So, if it’s Sunday and he’s got a cow sick, he can no longer run down to Tractor Supply and pick up a bottle of penicillin,” Hairgrove said. “He’s going to have to have a prescription from a veterinarian… It is going to be a little bit of a hassle, but I think getting that veterinarian involved in your operation is going to be a plus for everyone. Overall, from consumer perception, everything I think this is probably going to be a benefit.”
According to the Texas Farm Bureau, some of the common antibiotics affected by the rule change are cephapirin, cephapirin benzathine, gentamicin, lincomycin, oxytetracycline, penicillin G, procaine, benzathine, sulfadimethoxine, sulfamethazine and tylosin. Vaccines, dewormers, prebiotics, probiotics, ionophores, topical nonantibiotic treatments and nutritional supplements will not be affected by this new Food and Drug Administration policy.
This change is not the first in recent years. In 2017, the FDA imposed restrictions on the amount of antibiotic that can be placed in livestock feed. Hairgrove said he does not believe there is immediate concern that recent changes in FDA policy will culminate in other forms of livestock medication being restricted.
““Unless there’s a reason that these would affect the human population, I don’t think we’ll see a lot of changes there,” Hairgrove said. “It’s impossible to speculate on what happens down the road, but I think all the focus has been on antibiotics for obvious reasons. The antibiotic resistance and all these things that have been cooking these last few years.”
The proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria has become a major concern for health professionals, causing many to reassess and attempt to reduce the amount of antibiotics used in medicine and agriculture.
“I think overall, the use has gone down (post 2017),” Hairgrove said. “The injectable is so small on that graph that it’s really hard to define it. In the grand scheme of things, of what we’re talking about, this is a very small impact.”
While antibiotics are an important factor in any livestock operation, there are also many other major contributors where having a trusted vet by your side can make a world of difference.
“It gets complicated,” Hairgrove said. “We’re zeroing in on the antibiotics, we’re zeroing in on treating the disease, but there’s so much more to that health plan. We call it biosecurity. Going in and making sure that your nutrition is right, that you understand how long you want to isolate cattle from the herd after purchasing, there’s no magic answer to any of this. But again, just sit down with a vet and ask, ‘how can you help me develop a good herd?’ It doesn’t just rest on antibiotics. Antibiotics are a good tool, and we need that tool in our toolbox but there’s a lot more to that; it goes back to management.”
