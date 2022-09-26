Atmos Energy Corporation Public Affairs Manager Pam Hughes Pak visited the Reno City Council meeting last week bearing a gift.
She carried an oversized check to the front of the council’s boardroom during the meeting, as well as a practical normal-sized check, in the amount of $500 for Reno’s Our House food pantry.
Our House founder Scott Passmore, who is also the city administrator, accepted the donation and posed for a photo with Hughes Pak and the big check.
Atmos Energy has an initiative called “Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities” to give back to the communities that the company serves, according to Atmos Energy’s website.
Hughes Pak said one of the priorities of this initiative is feeding the hungry, and the company will donate to food pantries and programs, like Meals on Wheels, that help older adults and disabled individuals, to achieve that goal.
“We know that it’s a real struggle when a bag of chicken that used to cost $16 is $32, and gas prices have doubled in a year,” she said. “We want to do what we can to prepare for this winter and make sure everybody is going to be OK.”
Passmore said that Atmos Energy donates every year to Our House.
“They’re good people,” he said.
The $500 will go toward food and electricity costs, Passmore said. Because of the food pantry’s use of freezers to keep certain foods cold, Our House generates a high electric bill. The food pantry volunteers don’t use air conditioning when they work there, and Passmore noted that even using an exhaust fan costs $150 per month.
“My electricity bill was $951 last month,” Passmore said. “So, I shut a cooler down.”
Atmos Energy isn’t the only organization that donates to Our House. Passmore listed a few of them, including the Bridgeport Police Department, that help especially around the holidays.
“It does help, every little bit,” Passmore said.
Our House started when Passmore started passing out loaves of bread from the Salvation Army at Reno City Hall. Around 2016-17, Our House became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Epigraph reported last year that Our House spends $2,700 a month on average on food, plenty of which is paid for by Passmore and his wife.
The food pantry is open on Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at 1530 E. Reno Road, and the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry comes to Our House on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
