Reno’s Our House food pantry received a $500 donation from Atmos Energy Corporation. Our House founder and Reno City Administrator Scott Passmore accepted the check from Atmos Energy Corporation Public Affairs Manager Pam Hughes Pak at the Reno City Council meeting on Sept. 19. 

 Madelyn Edwards

Atmos Energy Corporation Public Affairs Manager Pam Hughes Pak visited the Reno City Council meeting last week bearing a gift.

She carried an oversized check to the front of the council’s boardroom during the meeting, as well as a practical normal-sized check, in the amount of $500 for Reno’s Our House food pantry.

