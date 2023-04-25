Azle Optimist Penny Race winners.jpg

A total of $11,842.87 was raised between 10 schools during this year’s Penny Race.

AISD students collect $11,842.87 during annual Penny Race

The Optimist Club of Azle wrapped up its 21st Annual Penny Race for Azle Charities, Feb. 22-March 8, with great success.

azlereporter@azlenews.net