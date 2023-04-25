AISD students collect $11,842.87 during annual Penny Race
The Optimist Club of Azle wrapped up its 21st Annual Penny Race for Azle Charities, Feb. 22-March 8, with great success.
Each year, the Optimist Club asks Azle Independent School District students to collect loose change to donate to local charities like the Food for Good Backpack Program. That program provides AISD students with backpacks of healthy food during the academic school year and the Community Caring Center, which provides food, clothing, household goods, and more to residents of the Azle community.
Adding a fun, competitive element to the drive, the Optimist Club hosts a pizza party for the classroom that collects the most change at each AISD campus, and the campus that collects the most money per capita will receive the coveted Penny Race trophy for the year. With $1,518 raised and 505 students, Hoover Elementary is this year’s winning school. The winning teachers from each school are as follows:
- Azle High School - Brenda Marlett
- Azle Junior High - Tristan Bradshaw
- Forte Junior High - Jason Jones
- Azle Elementary - Kayla Smith
- Hoover Elementary - Prophetess Hayden
- Cross Timbers Elementary - Belinda Pennington
- Eagle Heights Elementary - Kerri Crawford
- Liberty Elementary - Tiffaney Richardson
- Silver Creek Elementary - Chasity Benne
- Walnut Creek Elementary - Emily Winemiller
“The Optimist Club just leads the race,” President Joshua Reed said. “The community is the one who really makes the difference.”
This year AISD students raised a grand total of $11,842.87 — an $848.62 increase from the 2022 total of $10,994.25. The yearly total is split between the Community Caring Center, the Food for Good Backpack Program, and the Optimist Club, which later funds scholarships for graduating Azle High School seniors.
Azle High School raised a record $4,548.94. For the first time, a second traveling trophy will be awarded to the high school’s winning class period, which was Brenda Marlett’s sixth period class at $3,413.63.
“The Azle Caring Center food bank is the perfect cause to teach the students about having a charitable spirit and provide the opportunity to see the direct result of their gift,” said Paul Crabtree, secretary and treasurer of the Optimist Club of Azle. “Further, it’s been said many times by several of the high school students, that they were participants in the food backpack program when they were in elementary school, and they felt the need to give back to that program.”
Beginning in 2002 when beloved Azle resident B.J. Clark was inspired to create a fundraiser for a community center, later named the B.J. Clark Building, the Optimist Club Penny Race for Azle Charities has raised $172,302 for local charities in its 21-year run.
