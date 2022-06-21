Leave it to the professionals.

That’s the advice of two local fire department officials regarding fireworks this year.

Azle will be the site of a fireworks show on July 4. The Follow the Flag program includes free food and music and begins at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m.

People may still legally purchase and possess fireworks, but they come with a load of restrictions.

“The sale, possession and discharge of fireworks is prohibited in the city limits,” said Kenny Wilson, Azle Fire Department marshal.

The city has a provision that allows people to transport fireworks through the city, but if people stop at their house with them, then they are in violation of city laws, Wilson said. After residents buy the fireworks at a stand, they are required to go shoot them off in a place that is safe.

“Fireworks can be discharged in the unincorporated portions of both Tarrant and Parker County as long as you’re at least 1,000 feet from a prohibited structure, which is a church or a school,” Wilson said. “And you have to do it from private property with the property owner’s permission.”

If someone is caught shooting fireworks in an unlawful manner, penalties can be assessed, with a fine up to $2,000 per violation. Both the fire marshal’s office and police handle those violations. The fire marshal’s office will be patrolling each night from July 1-4, Wilson said.

No one should be lighting fireworks right now with the dry conditions, Wilson said, adding that people should enjoy fireworks by viewing one of the professional fireworks shows being conducted around the Metroplex.

“Because if your fireworks get away from you and set a fire, then you could be facing not only civil penalties but also criminal charges,” he said.

Parker County is in a burn ban, but Tarrant is not. As far as whether the burn ban affects fireworks, it takes specific verbiage in the order to prohibit fireworks, and to Wilson’s knowledge, that wording was not included when the last burn ban was adopted.

“So, unless they make an amendment, fireworks will be allowed,” he said.

Fireworks are explosives and should be treated with great respect.

“Every year, we see people who have been injured handling fireworks because they are so readily available and people don’t realize the danger involved in handling them,” he said. “We see a lot of tremendous injuries. So, treat them with respect.”

Moses Druxman, chief and fire marshal of the Briar-Reno Fire Department, said fireworks are actually permitted within the city of Reno, the city of Sanctuary and Briar (unincorporated Tarrant County). Within the city limits of Pelican Bay and Azle, fireworks are not permitted.

“Fireworks are not permitted to be discharged from a moving vehicle, at a moving vehicle, discharged from a public roadway, over the water or from a boat and cannot land onto another person’s property,” he said in an email. “Although fireworks are permitted within several of the cities and the unincorporated areas, due to drought conditions we do NOT recommend the discharge of aerial fireworks. Many of us love fireworks but this is not the year to be using them on your own. Leave it to the professional shows.”

He added that violating the permitted uses of fireworks can result in a Class C misdemeanor and the confiscation of the fireworks. During the Fourth of July holiday, the Briar-Reno Fire Marshal’s office will be on patrol within Briar, Reno, Pelican Bay, Sanctuary and Northwest Parker County. If people have any questions, they can always talk to fire officials from Briar-Reno FD when they see them or call 817-677-4227.