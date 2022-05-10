Editor's Note: Sixth in a series on jobs that people do in Azle.

Stacy Speck’s job allows her to see a number of situations people ordinarily don’t see.

And one of those occurrences is witnessing men letting down their guard and being emotionally and physically vulnerable. In a culture in which men are often taught to be tough or macho in times of struggle or stress, watching some men deal with critical illness can bring a certain perspective to one’s job.

In this case, that profession is a nurse, and Speck works as a registered nurse and charge nurse at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle. In her career, she has treated patients with various afflictions, including cancer and COVID-19. During a recent discussion about her job, she revealed the many ways taking care of sick people, including during the pandemic, has affected her – emotionally, physically, spiritually and mentally.

COVID-19 showed her something she hadn’t seen before.

“With COVID, I’ve never in my life seen so many men cry,” she said. “I don’t know what it was. I think it was just being away from their family, being cut off from society, losing complete control.”

She said she couldn’t just let them cry, as she would talk to them and encourage them to share their feelings and tell them they are not the only people who feel this way. It reassured her that these patients are comfortable in talking with her.

There are other ways that nurses become confidants to patients.

“With oncology, there’s a mom dying of cancer, and she doesn’t want to tell her husband and her kids how scared she is; she’s got to put on that brave face,” Speck said. “So when they leave, that’s what you’re there for, right?”

She said patients can feel free to discuss what’s on their mind

“You cry with patients, you pray with patients – it just changes you,” she said.

Speck said nursing is a great calling, helping people at their time of most need, but people should not approach the work as a “job.” They should be willing to put their heart into this field of work.

Finding her calling

Speck grew up in the Tomball area, north of Houston, and attended Tomball High School. She moved to the Fort Worth area in 1996. She attended Tarrant County College and earned her associate degree in nursing and went to work with John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in the oncology unit. She worked there for about eight years. She and her family moved to the Azle area in 2010.

“I’ve honestly always been attracted to caregiving in some sort of way,” she said, explaining what led her into the field.

She talked about how she was a young single mom at one point, and she had to do what she needed to to provide for herself and her son.

“But the reason I wanted to be a nurse was just to help people and feel like I could make a difference,” she said. “I wanted to take an opportunity to go to school and do something that I felt like would be not just a job but a calling, if you will. Because I feel especially nowadays, in nursing especially – because I have seen it change just within the 15 years of me being a nurse – if your heart isn’t in it and you don’t look at it as a true calling, you’re not going to last. Especially at the bedside.”

At Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, she works on the “med surg” telemetry unit. She has worked at the Azle hospital since 2015.

Med surg encompasses a lot of areas, from pre-op/post-op care to patients with medical conditions such as pneumonia and gall bladder removal.

“Obviously, with the pandemic, we became a COVID unit for a couple of years,” she said.

The hospital’s number of COVID patients has dwindled, but when the hospital was initially bombarded with the disease, “it was very, very overwhelming and stressful,” she said.

At one point during the pandemic, the hospital had between 30 and 40 patients, and “we’re talking sick patients – very sick patients,” Speck said. Some nurses left the hospital, as people during the pandemic reviewed their careers and opted to leave.

“But not really knowing a whole, whole lot about the disease in the beginning was very intimidating, overwhelming and scary,” she said. “But we have an excellent team. We have a really good infectious disease doc. We have a really good infection control supervisor. We were blessed in the fact that we were never without PPE or that sort of thing. But we were at times bare minimum with staffing, which affected the whole world.”

She said a lot of nurses got sick with COVID, but no one died. Speck contracted coronavirus with the third strain, when omicron surfaced. She recovered OK.

Speck appreciates the praise that nurses received during the pandemic’s critical phase. A pizza chain sent pizza to the hospital for every day for months, and she appreciates that thoughtful gesture.

Duties

She said nurses work 12-hour shifts a week, three days a week. She enjoys her coworkers, manager and patients at the hospital.

Nowadays, it is recommended for a nurse to earn a bachelor’s degree, and Speck does possess a bachelor's degree. Nurses receive clinical training as part of their preparation, and while she attended TCC, she performed rotations at JPS.

“So that’s what attracted me to oncology at JPS,” she said.

Working with oncology patients challenges nurses.

“You’re not only treating the patient, treating their cancer, you’re also providing a lot of supportive care, so in other words between chemotherapy and in between transplants and that sort of thing, you’re giving them supportive care, which may mean blood transfusion, platelet/plasma transfusions,” she said, noting that the patients can get very ill between treatments.

She loved working with oncology patients and said it was rewarding experience in many ways.

“Especially at JPS, because so many of them didn’t have a support system,” she said.

Some of them were homeless or undocumented individuals or didn’t have families, and treating those people “was very, very fulfilling in that way.”

Lots of multitasking

Being a nurse is a “very, very tough job,” Speck said.

“You’re having to really multitask on an hourly basis and recategorize your priorities every time you turn around,” she said. “You’ll have a plan in place, but that plan will get scrapped because someone’s over here throwing up, or someone’s spikes a fever, or the doctor comes in and asks you to do a procedure with him, or what have you.”

She said the job can be draining spiritually and mentally. Physically, it can be demanding.

“You have to stay on top of your game, you have to make sure that you’re checking, double-checking, triple-checking medications and orders,” she said. “Obviously, we have a lot of safety systems in place to help prevent that, but there is human error, obviously.”

And then nurses have to cope with death and dying – the biggest challenge to the job, Speck said. Being strong in faith and mind and approaching the job as a calling help her, she said.

Meeting a person’s mental and psychosocial needs is one aspect of her job she loves.

“Because I really enjoy approaching my patient care in a very holistic way,” she said. “I think in some ways, nursing has gotten away from that.”

Nurses should embrace foundational nursing, which includes everything from ensuring cleanliness to being compassionate.

During a time in the height of the pandemic when visitors couldn’t see patients, nurses became even more important to patients, who could be hospitalized for weeks.

“You got so attached to these patients and they got so attached to you, and they looked to you not just to heal them physically but to be their encouragement, their inspiration,” Speck said.

Having COVID-19 not only could affect patients physically but cognitively, as well. Speck recalled stepping into a patient’s room. She tried to be cheerful and positive, and opened the blinds, and the patient told Speck that he was glad she walked in, because he was thinking about giving up.

“It breaks your heart because they don’t have their family in there, and talking on the phone is one thing and talking on Facetime is one thing,” she said. “But these people hardly have the energy to lift their head, much less talking on the phone. So just having someone there means the world, and as nurses we didn’t realize how much we depend on (having that skill).”

Speck wants to be encouraging and positive, and said she believes in miracles, a higher power and power of prayer. Some days during the peak period of COVID patients, Speck said she thought she was working in a war zone.

Communication is key

No days are ever the same at the hospital, she said. Communications between nurses and others on staff, especially doctors, is essential to the job. Nurses oversee interventions, medications and orders to fulfill, such as a wound dressing or ensuring a patient gets up and moves around.

“But a huge part of our job is education, education, education,” she said, adding that can mean an array of possibilities, such as talking to patients about self-care, understanding medicines and lifestyle changes, and helping patients understand they play a part in their recovery.

“I don’t think people in general realize how much nurses do, to be honest,” she said, especially for bedside nurses, who have a lot of responsibility and know patients count on them.

At the same time, her job is “very rewarding,” she said.

The best part of being a nurse is “going home and feeling good about making a difference in someone’s day, feeling like you’ve had a hand in their being able to leave the hospital,” Speck said. She likes seeing how her colleagues possess that huge, caring heart and “are there for the right reasons.”