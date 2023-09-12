NORTH TEXAS — The 15th annual North Texas Giving Day, the nation’s largest community-wide giving event, will take place on Sept. 21, and there are plenty of organizations in Azle and Springtown participating.
Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is the region’s annual 18-hour online giving event, benefiting nonprofits in 20 North Texas counties since 2009 through the www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org website.
Early giving started on Sept. 1, so donors have about a week left to give to their favorite nonprofits.
“In our fourteen years of North Texas Giving Day, North Texans have given more than half a billion dollars to the nonprofits that fuel our 20-county region,” Senior Vice President, Chief Giving and Community Impact Officer Monica Christopher said in a press release on North Texas Giving Day’s website.
Christopher added, “We invite donors to help bring the energy and generosity that fuels the incredible work these organizations do every day to make North Texas a thriving community.”
Specifically, last year’s North Texas Giving Day generated more than $62 million from more than 94,000 donors for more than 3,200 North Texas nonprofits.
“Our goal is to be supportive of nonprofits across the entire region. I can't think of another event that has this type of impact. The spirit of giving is alive and well in this community,” Amazon Head of Community Affairs Vickie Yakunin said in the press release. (Amazon is the presenting sponsor of North Texas Giving Day.)
Several Azle and Springtown nonprofit organizations are listed on North Texas Giving Day’s website, including ones that aid animals like Bark N Rest Retirement Center, Mollie's Cat Place and Border Collie Save and Rescue. Donors can also find organizations that aim to help locals in need – such as Servolution Network and Azle Community Caring Center Food Pantry. Some organizations focus on specific population groups, like Springtown Lions Club – which provides youth sports, eyeglasses, reading opportunities and scholarships – and Good N.E.W.S. Living at Home/Block Nurse Program – which serves older adults in a variety of ways.
Donors can find these organizations and more by visiting northtexasgivingday.org online and searching for organizations in the Azle and Springtown area.
