ntx giving day adv servolution file.JPG

madelyn edwards | tri-county reporter

Mike Marlow of A-Team Restoration works to repair and modify a home in Springtown as part of the Servolution Network’s Good Neighbors Blitz in April 2022. Servolution Network is one of the organizations that can be donated to on North Texas Giving Day.

NORTH TEXAS — The 15th annual North Texas Giving Day, the nation’s largest community-wide giving event, will take place on Sept. 21, and there are plenty of organizations in Azle and Springtown participating.

Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is the region’s annual 18-hour online giving event, benefiting nonprofits in 20 North Texas counties since 2009 through the www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org website.