None injured during Family Care office crash
Azle Police and firefighters responded to the scene minutes after car breaks through front door of building on Industrial Avenue
AZLE – On the morning of Sep. 6, patients and staff of the Texas Health Family Care office received a shocking surprise when a Kia Optima burst through the doors and front windows of the clinic. The car rammed into the back wall and witnesses say the driver continued to accelerate and burn out against the wall for several seconds. Fortunately, no one was injured, and patients and staff moved to the office next door for the time being.
“There’s just a lot of people stirred up and it was very hard for them,” Amy Long, who was bringing her mother in for an appointment said. “The EMTs got here and helped them really well, the police got here first, and they helped them really well. They moved them straight over to this other building so that everybody was safe. She almost hit a youth and ended up missing him because he got up so nobody got hurt. She almost went through the wall where some people would be on the other side but they took all the patients out immediately on this side of the building so everybody is safe. Everybody has just been on the ball about it and been really good about helping out. All the staff were really well helped. We were going to be here early, and it just so happened that I had to do some marketing for a client.”
Witnesses say the driver accidentally jumped the curb and mistakenly hit her gas pedal instead of her brake, sending her full speed into the building.
While the offices systems were shut down and the crash sprung a leak, the structural integrity of the building remained stable according to observers.
“Nobody was seriously hurt and that’s the best thing.” Kimberly Messner, a staff member at the clinic said. “From what I understand she’s elderly and maybe her foot slipped off, I think is what I heard. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. All of this can be replaced. We’re in the middle of renovating anyways.”
Azle Police Chief, Ben Hall confirmed Messner’s account.
“The lady’s foot slipped from one pedal to another,” Hall said. “Very unfortunate accident, it is miraculous that no one was sitting along the windows.”
Employees and patients were grateful for the quick response from the Azle Police and Fire Departments.
Coincidently, this is not the first accident of this kind that has recently occurred at this strip of stores on Industrial Avenue. Employees described how about six months ago, a car broke through the window of a nearby dollar store, narrowly missing stacks of propane tanks.
One witness described her perspective after seeing the accident from outside the building.
“I saw the top of the car, the roof, come up then I started seeing the building implode,” Tina Robinson said. “I just pulled right up here where she was at. I got out and started to run inside then everybody started yelling at me not to go inside and then I just lost it. Just the squealing of those wheels. They kept squealing and squealing and squealing. I’m surprised there’s not deeper black marks. I saw all of that going inwards. All I could think, I got around here and jumped out to see if anybody was hurt. I suffer panic attacks and I started having one. It was freaky.”
