Tyler Akers, a top athlete at Azle High School, was down on one knee with his head bent over, looking as if he were about to heave.

Sweat flowed from every pore, creating a saline puddle on the concrete beneath him. His skin was flushed.

That’s how someone looks after putting maximum effort into a training session that lasts an hour and 45 minutes. Since June 6, hundreds of high school kids have attended the Azle athletic performance camp, a summer training program focusing on agility, speed, strength and conditioning.

Overseeing the program is Monte Sparkman, Azle ISD’s athletic performance head coach. Sparkman is a nationally certified strength and conditioning specialist with USA Weightlifting, a nonprofit group that supports athletes finding success in Olympic and world competition.

Sparkman and more than a dozen other Azle ISD coaches are leading high school boys in workouts from 7 to 8:45 a.m., high school girls from 9 to 10:45 a.m., and middle school kids from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The sessions are designed to improve athleticism while reducing injuries.

On July 13, three senior football players – Akers, Gavin Green and Kaleb Vasquez — were asked a series of random questions just after their workout ended. Tired, sweaty and out of breath, the boys responded as best they could.

Favorite professional athlete?

GG: Christian McCaffrey

TA: DeAndre Hopkins

KV: Odell Beckham Jr.

Favorite thing to do in your free time?

GG: Working out and hanging out with my friends.

TA: We go out to fish a lot.

KV: Go to the gym or play games with the boys.

Favorite TV show?

GG: The Gordon Ramsey chef show

TA: I don’t even know – I don’t really watch that much TV.

KV: “Regular Show”

Favorite book?

GG: The Outsiders

TA: Diary of a Wimpy Kid – I don’t really read that much

KV: Jack the Ripper

Favorite movie?

GG: “Yogi Bear”

TA: “The Natural”

KV: “I Am Legend”

Favorite cartoon character?

GG: Rick from “Rick and Morty”

TA: Patrick from “SpongeBob SquarePants”

KV: Morty from “Rick and Morty”

Favorite musical group?

GG: Kodak Black

TA: The Beatles

KV: That’s tough … Lil Baby

Favorite social media platform?

GG: Twitter and Instagram

TA: Instagram

KV: Instagram

What question do you wish you would have been asked for this survey but weren’t?

GG: How awesome is my mom? My mom is very awesome.

TA: How are the summer workouts going? Going pretty well.

KV: What is your favorite color? Red.