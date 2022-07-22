Tyler Akers, a top athlete at Azle High School, was down on one knee with his head bent over, looking as if he were about to heave.
Sweat flowed from every pore, creating a saline puddle on the concrete beneath him. His skin was flushed.
That’s how someone looks after putting maximum effort into a training session that lasts an hour and 45 minutes. Since June 6, hundreds of high school kids have attended the Azle athletic performance camp, a summer training program focusing on agility, speed, strength and conditioning.
Overseeing the program is Monte Sparkman, Azle ISD’s athletic performance head coach. Sparkman is a nationally certified strength and conditioning specialist with USA Weightlifting, a nonprofit group that supports athletes finding success in Olympic and world competition.
Sparkman and more than a dozen other Azle ISD coaches are leading high school boys in workouts from 7 to 8:45 a.m., high school girls from 9 to 10:45 a.m., and middle school kids from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The sessions are designed to improve athleticism while reducing injuries.
On July 13, three senior football players – Akers, Gavin Green and Kaleb Vasquez — were asked a series of random questions just after their workout ended. Tired, sweaty and out of breath, the boys responded as best they could.
Favorite professional athlete?
GG: Christian McCaffrey
TA: DeAndre Hopkins
KV: Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorite thing to do in your free time?
GG: Working out and hanging out with my friends.
TA: We go out to fish a lot.
KV: Go to the gym or play games with the boys.
Favorite TV show?
GG: The Gordon Ramsey chef show
TA: I don’t even know – I don’t really watch that much TV.
KV: “Regular Show”
Favorite book?
GG: The Outsiders
TA: Diary of a Wimpy Kid – I don’t really read that much
KV: Jack the Ripper
Favorite movie?
GG: “Yogi Bear”
TA: “The Natural”
KV: “I Am Legend”
Favorite cartoon character?
GG: Rick from “Rick and Morty”
TA: Patrick from “SpongeBob SquarePants”
KV: Morty from “Rick and Morty”
Favorite musical group?
GG: Kodak Black
TA: The Beatles
KV: That’s tough … Lil Baby
Favorite social media platform?
GG: Twitter and Instagram
TA: Instagram
KV: Instagram
What question do you wish you would have been asked for this survey but weren’t?
GG: How awesome is my mom? My mom is very awesome.
TA: How are the summer workouts going? Going pretty well.
KV: What is your favorite color? Red.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.