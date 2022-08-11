Kari Crosby and Aubrey Ramos enter classrooms at an age when many of their teaching peers have taught for many years.

Crosby begins her teaching and coaching career at Azle Junior High School, while Ramos will start her initial year teaching kindergarten at Eagle Heights Elementary School. Crosby is a former private investigator while Ramos formerly served time in the U.S. Air Force.

At AJHS, Crosby will teach U.S. History and coach volleyball, basketball and track. She was a stay-at-home mother for years and then was a private investigator for seven years.

“That kind of fell in my lap,” she said, describing how she worked in the DFW area for Morrison Investigations out of Weatherford.

The job entailed investigations such areas as child custody, worker’s comp, divorce proceedings and insurance fraud, she said. The job centered on contract work, and Crosby got to choose contracts she wanted and didn’t have to miss her kids’ activities.

“And that was really important to me,” she said.

She decided to teach because it was always what she wanted to do, but she had children at a young age.

“I started life younger than I wanted to and so that became a priority for me then. And that sort of put my dreams on hold,” she said.

But as she got older, she decided it was the right time to start focusing on herself and pursue her dream she always wanted and to show her children that it’s never too late to follow a passion.

“Sometimes life happens and it’s just not ever too late to pursue those dreams and achieve them,” she said.

Private investigating allowed her to go back to school and work when she could and not miss her children’s activities. She received her degree from the University of North Texas. She did her student teaching at Decatur High School, where she taught world geography and sociology.

Crosby graduated from Crowley High School, but her father is from Azle and her two sisters graduated from Azle High School.

“I wasn’t from here but I got here as fast as I could, as they say,” she said, noting she moved here in 2002. At CHS, she played varsity volleyball and basketball.

Her children have attended school here. Crosby is “very excited” about stepping into the classroom.

“I have seen the impact that teachers have had on my kids and that coaches have had on my kids,” she said, pointing out that their effect solidified her reasoning to do this kind of work. Having children who went through the system allows her to have a different outlook, as she has been a parent and now will be a teacher and be able to see both sides.

“I want to be able to do that with other students, because I’ve seen the impact that it has had on my kids,” she said. “So, I’m really excited about making those connections with students and being not just a teacher but also having a whole-picture kind of role in their lives.”

She appreciates that Azle ISD has instructional coaches who can help new teachers. She likes the district’s mentor program, and the support system is beneficial for teachers, she said.

Crosby is the wife of Brandon Crosby and the mother to Zac Roberson, 27; Dilan Crosby, 20; Chris Lee, 18; and Lyric Mize, 14.

Ramos was born in Massachusetts and grew up for the most part in Wilton, Maine. She spent 16 years in the Air Force, and she left the Air National Guard last September.

“I was active duty for a long time, just shy of nine years, and then I was part of the National Guard,” she said.

Shed was most recently stationed at the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth. She especially enjoyed the active duty portion of her military career. She spent the majority of her career as an air traffic controller. And then she moved around career fields to move to different states, explaining she was in the medical field at one point.

Concerning why she chose education as her next career, Ramos said she was at church one day when the pastor said that if “something doesn’t serve you anymore, that’s OK. If it’s not fulfilling you and serving you, you don’t have to keep doing it.” Ramos said she thought the pastor was speaking to her and about her time in the military. She thought her military career was asking a lot of her daughter with the demands of her parents deploying, and Ramos thought she accomplished was she wanted in her service.

She started long-term substituting and loves seeing the a-ha moment when children’s eyes light up and they finally understand something. Once she realized how important teachers become in the few months with a child, ”you couldn’t put a price tag on that feeling. And they just remember you forever,” she said.

Ramos received a grant for her certification, and Jessica Hanson, the former Walnut Creek principal who now works for Azle ISD central administration office, wrote a letter of recommendation for Ramos, who substituted in kindergarten, third grade and fourth grade at Walnut Creek. The district offers a grant program and Ramos is halfway through her certification, with Azle ISD paying for it. She recently passed her test and will be under a probationary certificate this year.

Ramos holds a master’s degree in business from Minot State University and her undergrad degree in behavioral science from Bellevue University in Nebraska. She can’t wait to get started this year, and she learned some wisdom about teaching last year from a co-teacher.

“‘When it comes down to it, if you love the kids like your own and the parents know that, that’s all that matters,’” Ramos said, relating what the teacher said to her. “I was like, OK, I can do that. There’s so many directions you get pulled in and so much extra stuff that you have to do as a teacher, I just will always have to circle back to that thought.… That piece of advice will just forever stay with me because it’s so important.”

One aspect of the teaching career that especially intrigues Ramos is how much a teacher can affect a student’s life and that students remember that influence.

Ramos’s fiancé is Juan Miramon and her daughter, Rosalie Miramon-Ramos, 7, will be in second grade at Walnut Creek Elementary.